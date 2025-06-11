Argentina’s win for clean governance
A high court affirms the sentencing of a former president for corruption, marking another reform boosting public confidence in government accountability.
Nearly a quarter century ago, Argentina became famous for the world’s biggest debt default in history. A string of populist governments had overspent, while endemic corruption had cut tax revenues. On Tuesday, the second-largest country in Latin America became famous for something else.
In a unanimous ruling, the Supreme Court upheld a six-year sentence for a former president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, affirming her conviction for fraud on public contracts during her presidency from 2007 to 2015. The court said it acted to “protect our republican and democratic system.” The decision marks another corner-turning moment for a nation witnessing rapid reforms under the latest president, Javier Milei.
His reforms since late 2023, such as cutting the number of ministries in half, have eliminated many incentives for corruption. Under a new “anti-mafia law,” he has launched a crackdown on organized crime. In December, a Gallup poll found Argentines have “regained a large amount of lost confidence in their government.” The World Bank predicts the country’s economy will grow this year at a rate more than double the average for Latin America.
Argentina has a history of leaders using lawsuits for corruption as political weapons against rivals – a practice known as “lawfare.”. Between 1996 and 2016, barely 1% of cases for corruption ended in a conviction. Yet the evidence against Ms. Kirchner was strong.
In a region where convictions of former presidents for corruption remain rare, her legal downfall sets a precedent for honest governance and political accountability. Mr. Milei’s reaction to the court ruling on social media summed up the significance: “Justice. Period.”