Women’s freedom to ride – and provide

In many societies, women continue to confront a host of cultural strictures on what they “can” or “cannot” do, should or shouldn’t do: Study beyond high school. Hold certain types of jobs. Drive a car too far from home.

Or ride a motorbike. This constraint isn’t just a minor inconvenience, though. When public transportation is unavailable and cars are unaffordable, a motorized two-wheeler is a lifeline. Owning and operating one helps individuals get to a job or grow a business. Every day, thousands of sputtering mototaxis (as they’re known in Latin America and the Middle East), boda-bodas (East Africa), or ojek (Indonesia) transport people and products along city streets and rural roads.

Typically, such taxi businesses have been almost entirely run by men. But bit by bit, women operators are throwing off societal and self-imposed limitations and starting a new journey.

In a remote part of Sierra Leone, for example, “bike lady” Mariama Timbo transports villagers to and from market on a motorbike, The Guardian reported. Earning about $2.50 a day, she’s bought a plot of land. Now, she’s teaching young women to ride and start a business. “A single bike has changed my story,” she said.

In Kenya, a group called Boda Girls trains women drivers and facilitates loans to purchase motorbikes. In distinctive pink uniforms, the participants transport girls and women to schools, hospitals, and work – and are community role models. In southern India, Uber Moto Women is a response to women’s concerns around safety and mobility. And Uber said it offers female drivers “flexible earning opportunities.”

Women mototaxi drivers contend with harassment from male peers and passengers. Self-defense training, as well as being part of messaging apps and associations, helps though critics say these do not address root causes of aggression against women.

But for many women, family censure can be an even bigger challenge. Parents or husbands disapprove. Neighbors snicker. Wearing trousers in public is frowned upon. Yet, with persistence, many women drivers become family breadwinners. As a result, their children eat better, they can buy livestock and land, and they gain new respect at home and beyond.

“Inclusive, safe, and affordable transportation is ... crucial for women,” a World Bank study said. Without it, they are denied the ability “to move freely ... and are less likely to find good jobs.” The number of women transport providers in many countries is still minuscule. But their opportunity to expand financial horizons – as well as their freedom to explore possibilities – is vast.