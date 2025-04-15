How social trust propels Ivory Coast

The West African nation of Ivory Coast knows a thing or two about resilience. It has navigated through two civil wars so far in this century. It battles extremist militias along its borders. And it struggles with widespread poverty. Despite all that, it stands out in Africa for its economic progress.

Growth in its gross domestic product has lately been 6% to 7% a year. Inflation is low at about 4%. Most of all, it has seen a one-third decline in the percentage of Ivorians living below the poverty line.

An underlying cause is an effort by religious and political leaders to build social trust. Interfaith initiatives are frequent. Organizations quickly address misinformation or grievances at the community level to avert wider conflagration. A Christian-Muslim dialogue in January called on “all citizens to promote messages of peace, fraternity, and unity.”

President Alassane Ouattara himself seems inclined toward pragmatic peacemaking. He took office amid violence that erupted after former President Laurent Gbagbo vehemently contested Mr. Ouattara’s 2010 electoral victory. More than 3,000 people died in that civil war, fueled by politicization over a concept of nationality that excludes a large portion of the population – such as President Ouattara – whose families may have immigrated or had roots in neighboring countries. Nevertheless, Mr. Ouattara has accorded the former president all the perks due a former head of state, lifting a 20-year prison sentence on Mr. Gbagbo.

Mr. Ouattara’s programs on infrastructure, jobs, and land tenure have targeted previously ignored northern regions susceptible to extremism. But now they’re expanding. Other projects aim to serve and “reintegrate” youth. The nation’s ranking in a global corruption index continues to improve. Regional and local elections have become more credible.

An election for president in October may test this trajectory. Mr. Ouattara is signaling that he may run for a fourth term. A decision to stay could derail progress as there is a new generation ready to build on the gains achieved on his watch. According to one think tank, the number of capable “serious candidates” for president indicates “growing openness” of the political system.

“New leaders are coming up,” a government adviser recently told the New York Amsterdam News. “We have a generation that wants to change things.”