Politics of love in Turkey’s protests

In countries struggling against a drift toward autocracy, the tone of pro-democracy protests is usually hostile, even rude. Not so in Turkey these days. After a week of street demonstrations since the March 19 detention of the main opposition politician, Turks are offering a new playbook to the world – largely based on loving one’s enemies.

From his jail cell Monday, for example, presidential hopeful Ekrem İmamoğlu – who was arrested on dubious charges of corruption – sent this message to the young people protesting in Turkish cities against the two-plus-decade rule of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan:

“Stay away from conflicts. Be good to our security forces, police officers, and people whom I love very much. Let me see you all with smiling faces.”

In a step affirming democracy, Mr. İmamoğlu’s center-left Republican People’s Party went ahead with a planned presidential primary Monday while also opening the voting to all citizens. Mr. İmamoğlu was the only candidate – something President Erdoğan sought to prevent by the arrest in order to stay in power. Yet the party estimates nearly 15 million adults cast ballots in a country of 86 million people.

The party is also trying not to invite police violence, calling for peaceful action by the protesters. It has moved the demonstrations to different places while keeping municipal services running.

When some protesters hurled curses and insults at President Erdoğan’s family, leaders of the Republican People’s Party called for “clean language.” Party leader Özgür Özel said the curses felt like they were “directed at my own mother.”

Since his election as Istanbul’s mayor in 2019, Mr. İmamoğlu has countered the president’s tactics of polarization and attempts to eliminate rivals with what he calls “radical love,” or the antithesis of fear. Besides appealing to Mr. Erdoğan’s supporters, he has become famous with his slogan “Everything will be fine.” With humor and gentleness, he tells Turks that they can bring “democracy out from within us.”

This politics of inclusion is one reason Turkey’s opposition parties now control the local governments of more than half of the population. Constitutionally barred from running again, President Erdoğan is tightening his grip on power. Rather than following the tactics of fear, Mr. İmamoğlu says the protests have “ignited” a light rising like the sun, binding Turks together “with warmth.”