Skip to footer
Trust
The Monitor's View

Listen up, wise up: Forums that inspire trust

New types of civic spaces for civil dialogue, such as citizen assemblies, are showing promise in “bringing to light a truth.”

|
AP
A citizen in Sauk City, Wisconsin, listens during a town hall meeting at the local library, March 6,
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

A big challenge for democracies today is a decline in trust. The share of Americans who trust government, for example, has fallen from 77% to 22% since 1964. Throughout the West, similar trends are apparent.

Figuring out how to address this can be complicated. One helpful perspective lies in the seminal work “Democracy in America,” by 19th-century French political observer Alexis de Tocqueville. He marveled at how “Americans of all ages, all stations of life and all types of disposition are forever forming associations.” Yet a more recent observer, Robert Putnam of Harvard University, has found a decline in interconnectedness – or the tendency to join local groups or shared activities.

The latest attempt to build trust in the United States is a new online, state-run public forum called Engaged California. The effort aims to prompt, gather, and synthesize conversations about the state’s response to the Los Angeles wildfires into reforms. Longer-term goals are broader and more ambitious. When Taiwan began a similar program in 2014, approval for the government was below 10%. Within eight years, it was 70%, although other factors contributed.

The idea of designing civic spaces for civil dialogue has been best expressed in citizen assemblies. Two decades ago, for instance, British Columbia’s premier wanted to reform the electoral system but knew few people would trust the government to do it. So he recruited a wide-ranging group of citizens, asking them to devise a solution after listening to a diversity of experts.

Think of it like jury duty but for politics, or a next-generation town hall. Or what de Tocqueville called the “equality of condition” in a context of freedom.

Citizen assemblies have helped build mutual trust, found Stephen Elstub, professor of democratic politics at Britain’s Newcastle University. “Because [they] require participants to listen to each other’s views and debate in an informed and reasonable way,” he wrote in a blog post, “they can improve the quality of democracy.”

These assemblies have been used worldwide, most notably to help Ireland navigate fraught topics such as abortion. Before they worked in such groups, 72% of participants were dissatisfied with how democracy was working, according to a study by NORC, a nonpartisan research center. Afterward, dissatisfaction dropped to 54%.

No one solution will reverse the trend. But de Tocqueville might have argued that the rekindling of common bonds relies first on individuals extending trust to each other. “The health of a democratic society may be measured by the quality of functions performed by private citizens,” he wrote.

His greatest insight could be that the ultimate goal of trust-building is wisdom: “If it is a question of bringing to light a truth or developing a sentiment with the support of a great example, [Americans] associate.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Listen up, wise up: Forums that inspire trust
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2025/0311/Listen-up-wise-up-Forums-that-inspire-trust
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe