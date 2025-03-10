Skip to footer
Transformation
The Monitor's View

In Gaza plan, Arabs recast the future

As the U.S. shifts its role in the world, the Mideast finds some strength to design peace for endless conflicts.

|
AP
Palestinians play next to the border with Egypt, in Rafah, Gaza.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

In almost every corner of the world since late January, the “America First” agenda of President Donald Trump has nudged nations to rethink their identity, even core principles. Europe has tightened its unity around higher defense spending. Canadians have reinvigorated their identity. American allies scattered across Asia are looking more to each other for support. For now, an inward-looking United States is forcing introspection elsewhere.

Less noticed has been a marked shift in the Middle East. Last Tuesday, Arab leaders endorsed a $53 billion plan to reconstruct a ravaged Gaza in phases if the current ceasefire holds. It would create multinational governance over the enclave – without offering a role to Hamas and without blaming Israel for the destruction.

The plan, designed by Egypt, indirectly rebuffs Mr. Trump’s impractical offer to relocate the Palestinian residents to Egypt and Jordan and turn Gaza into a Riviera-style beach resort. It has since been endorsed by key European leaders and the 57 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. The U.S. and Israel rejected it, largely because it does not call for Hamas to disarm and disband.

Yet it provides positive proposals that may lead to potential deals. For years during several wars between Israel and Hamas, Arab nations have done little to put a permanent end to the conflict. Now with the U.S. looking to quickly end the drain of global conflicts on American resources, these countries have found the strength to design a peace plan that goes far to meet Israeli interests.

“The mere fact that Arab leaders saw a necessity to convene an emergency summit on the future of Gaza,” wrote former Israeli diplomat Yaara Segal in The Jerusalem Post, “highlights their willingness to finally take an active and constructive role in addressing the crisis.”

Gaza’s future remains in limbo, but there’s now stronger confidence among Arab leaders that peace in the strip is possible. Details for a solution still matter. Yet the tone has changed. One other region of the world, being left more to its own devices, has found the need to heal its divisions.

Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
