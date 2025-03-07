Skip to footer
Humility
The Monitor's View

Germany jumps mental hurdles

New leaders plan to break taboos on military spending and fiscal restraint. One reason that made this possible: the country’s hard work for postwar reconciliation.

|
Reuters
German reservists undergo military training in Berlin.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

The man likely to be Germany’s next chancellor has decided to smash a little history. Friedrich Merz announced that Germany would dramatically increase its spending on defense, and that it would significantly increase its deficit spending to do so.

Like much of Europe, Germany increasingly feels that the Trump administration’s apparent leanings toward Russia makes the United States an unreliable partner in defending European territory and values. Higher defense spending is in many ways a natural response, even if that means raising the debt.

But for Germany in particular, such a move marks an important moment in its freedom from a Nazi past.

The Third Reich came to power in part by taking advantage of the despair created by the rampant inflation of the 1920s. It then militarized the nation and started World War II. Ever since its defeat, these have been two cardinal points in the modern German mentality – extreme caution to be financially prudent and avoid military might.

Often, these have served Germany well. But the needs of this moment are demanding more. If the U.S. pulls back from its traditional role in Europe, it would leave a gap. As the continent’s essential centripetal force, Germany is needed to fill it. That means acting boldly.

What has enabled Germany to be ready for this step is its determination over decades to make amends for the past.

Immediately after World War II, many Germans were unrepentant about the Nazi era, surveys show. Some 83% felt Germany had been no more at fault than other nations. A third still considered Jews inferior. The change began only when West German political leaders dedicated themselves to reconciliation.

In the 1950s and ’60s, West Germany’s first chancellor, Konrad Adenauer, helped forged a “special relationship” with the fledgling state of Israel. He reestablished ties with France. In 1970, Chancellor Willy Brandt remained kneeling on the wet ground for half a minute to lay a wreath at a memorial to a Jewish ghetto in Warsaw, Poland.

The “cornerstone, perhaps the very definition, of German foreign policy after World War II became, progressively, reconciliation,” wrote Lily Gardner Feldman in her 2012 book, “Germany’s Foreign Policy of Reconciliation: From Enmity to Amity.”

In a 2015 interview with Johns Hopkins Magazine, she went further. “It’s an ongoing process and it never ends,” she said.

For 80 years, that contrition has allowed Germany to reinvent itself. Now, it is providing the moral foundation to perhaps do it again.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Germany jumps mental hurdles
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2025/0307/Germany-jumps-mental-hurdles
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe