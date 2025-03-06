Skip to footer
Innovation
The Monitor's View

The beauty in arguing over baseball umpires

The major leagues are testing robots to call balls and strikes, prompting deeper questions about the irreplaceable values of human excellence.

|
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images NPSTrans
An umpire looks at the Jumbotron during an automated ball-strike challenge in a March 2 Dodgers-White Sox game during spring training in Phoenix, Ariz.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

In Florida and Arizona, where ballplayers have emerged from their winter slumber into the citrus- and saguaro-scented breezes of spring training, pro ball is now arguing about umpires.

The sport has long done this, but there’s a new twist. For the first time, the major leagues are testing robots behind the plate. Human umpires still bark balls and strikes. If a pitcher, batter, or catcher doesn’t like a call, they can now object. An automated system then settles the matter.

That sounds simple enough. Baseball already has instant replay, introduced in 2008 to review whether runners are safe or out on the base path. And, for now, the new system is just a preseason experiment.

Yet for some, this feels different. “We’re humans. Can we just be judged by humans?” asked Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer. “What problem are we really solving?” he posed to The New York Times. 

Artificial intelligence is already changing baseball. Teams are using ever more sophisticated algorithms to analyze players and determine game strategy. Computerized umpiring, formally called Automated Ball-Strike System, however, hits at the game’s central contest – a battle between one person with a rock and another with a stick, each testing the other at the extremes of human endeavor.

Baseball is a game of fractions of time and space that puts into play a restless pursuit of dominion over fallibility. When pitchers throw great games, they evoke – to borrow the language of British art curator Catherine Milner – masterpieces “like the Sistine Chapel or Venus de Milo [that] embody a devotion to excellence in their precision and gracefully balanced composition.”

Yet, as in fine art, baseball’s beauty flowers in the imperfections and subtle deceptions that reveal human striving. With human umpires, good catchers “frame” pitches and good pitchers make microadjustments to paint the edges of subjective strike zones. If they miss the mark, good hitters make them pay for it.

That interplay of human judgment is baseball’s rebuttal to a world of constant digital advancement. “Soul is kinda important in this increasingly techno world, and if we have to lose a little accuracy [on the ball field] to acquire that soul, well, that’s a currency worth expending,” wrote Steven Zeitchik, a longtime tech and sports journalist, on the online platform Substack.

Mr. Zeitchik isn’t completely sold on his own argument. Human umpires make bad calls on less than 4% of pitches, according to Statcast. But society is already concerned about human displacement by AI. “If we start saying that an AI shouldn’t replace a [home] plate-measurer, ... it’ll make people inured to listening when the humans really do add something valuable,” he wrote. The beautiful art of arguing about umpires goes on.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The beauty in arguing over baseball umpires
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2025/0306/The-beauty-in-arguing-over-baseball-umpires
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe