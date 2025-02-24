Skip to footer
Innovation
The Monitor's View

For Germany, all hangs on innovation

Sunday’s election gave a boost to parties seeking to end a long recession by unleashing the economy for digitization and other reforms.

|
Reuters
Christian Democratic Union party leader Friedrich Merz, Germany's likely next leader
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Voters in Germany’s election on Sunday were very excited to cast ballots. Turnout was an astounding 82.5%, the highest in more than three decades. A big reason was that Europe’s largest economy has experienced its longest stagnation since World War II. Germans are eager for the same innovative spirit that revived their country from the ashes of that war.

“There is really a sense of urgency at the moment because we are on the third year of a recession with no end in sight,” David Deißner, managing director of the Foundation for Family Businesses, told the BBC. “Germany really needs ... a fresh signal for growth and unleashing growth and innovation.”

The country’s business model of manufacturing exports is “gone,” Friedrich Merz, leader of the winning party, the Christian Democratic Union, told The Economist in February.  Germany has been a laggard in new patents – caused by what experts call “technophobia”and misjudged the rise of China’s economy, especially its progress in electric vehicles.

Now seen as Germany’s next chancellor, Mr. Merz plans to form a coalition government by April 20 and then quickly cut red tape for businesses and push Germans to finally embrace the digital age. He plans to create a ministry for digitization, a function currently embedded in the Transport Ministry. His party promises “real breakthroughs” in artificial intelligence.

A revived economy is vital for Germany to help Europe pay for Ukraine’s defenses, achieve climate goals, and fend off rising calls on the right to end immigration. “Only an innovative Europe will bring us forward again,” says Adrian Willig, director of the Association of German Engineers.

During the election, many issues came up. But the desire to revive the economy through innovation was a constant theme. As the de facto leader of the European Union, Germany may be finding its footing again. A high voter turnout showed that Germans are not giving up.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to For Germany, all hangs on innovation
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2025/0224/For-Germany-all-hangs-on-innovation
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe