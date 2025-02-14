Skip to footer
Responsibility
The Monitor's View

Europe’s moment for self-governance

American pressure and the prospects for talks over Ukraine force the continent to rethink the link between its values and its security.

|
Reuters/file
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz climbs on a German anti-aircraft gun during a visit of a training program for Ukrainian soldiers near Oldenburg, Germany.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

The Trump administration’s insistence that Europe be more responsible for its own defense – including Ukraine’s – has ignited a strong response. In a speech Friday, for example, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe is “now in another period of crisis which warrants a similar approach” to that during the pandemic.

In Germany, the person most likely to be the country’s next prime minister, Friedrich Merz, told The Economist that German troops could be used in Ukraine after a ceasefire and that Ukraine, once it’s enjoying peace, could be a NATO member.

With renewed pressure from the United States, Europe needs “to stay collectively vigilant,” French President Emmanuel Macron told the Financial Times.

Whether Europe can shake a mindset of dependency on America’s military strength remains to be seen. One test will be the European Union’s response to Ms. von der Leyen’s suggestion of triggering the bloc’s emergency clause to permit governments to spend more on their militaries even if that spending pushes their budget deficits over the EU’s limits.

“Now is the time to move mountains in the European Union,” said Ms. von der Leyen, aformer German defense minister.

Mr. Macron said Europe must break a mindset of “strategic dependency.” The continent relies heavily on Russian natural gas, imports from China, and America’s military might and technology. That has stagnated European innovation, weakened its economic vigor – witness the crisis in Germany’s once-dominant auto industry – and made it more vulnerable.

The EU is now faced with the need to more firmly anchor its identity in its values of shared prosperity and well-defended democracy. “Security is ... the precondition for maintaining our values, as well as being a necessity for our economic success and competitiveness,” wrote former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö last October.

A global poll taken by the European Council on Foreign Relations after Donald Trump’s election victory found that “People around the world see the EU as a major global power ... [but] the people who believe least in European power are the Europeans themselves.” The U.S. is just one of many countries now cheering the EU to see its own strength and to reject a mentality of dependency. The basis of any security is firstly a mindset of self-governance.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Europe’s moment for self-governance
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2025/0214/Europe-s-moment-for-self-governance
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe