Equality
The Monitor's View

Mirthful mingling in Syria

A newly liberated people are embracing their diversity in comedy clubs and marketplaces, sending a message to their de facto leader, a former Islamist rebel.

|
Reuters
Syria's National Symphony Orchestra resumed concerts in Damascus Jan. 30 after an appeal by the new minister for culture to renew support for music in the country.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Nearly two months after their liberation from a half-century of dictatorship, Syrians appear to be shaping their future as much as the country’s new de facto ruler, former Islamist rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa. And many are doing it through laughter.

Since the fall of the Assad regime Dec. 8, a collective of 20 comedians has toured the country entertaining thousands of people in various venues with uncensored humor. They are taking advantage of Syria’s newfound freedom of expression and equality. And their audiences are as diverse as the comedy collective itself, reflecting Syria’s ethnic and religious groups.

“If we can laugh together, we can live together,” Malke Mardinali, co-founder of the Styria Comedy Club, told New Lines Magazine. One audience member said about the show, “We feel at home here. We can laugh about anything and as much as we want – no one is watching us anymore.”

In cafés and street markets, on campuses or public transportation, a country at the heart of the Middle East is having a grand moment of inclusiveness and is rediscovering a national identity briefly expressed during the 2011 Arab Spring protests. Dozens of Syrian writers, artists, and academics, for example, have signed a petition asking for “the restoration of fundamental public freedoms” and that a new government – not yet fully formed – would not “interfere in people’s customs.” Their concern stems from Mr. al-Sharaa’s appointment of some officials who seek to impose strict Islamic rules even on non-Muslims.

“What is new and gives a sense of hope is that the fear barrier has been smashed in Syria, and from this development, there can be no going back,” wrote Shahira Salloum, managing editor of the Al-Araby Al-Jadeed news publication.

Mr. al-Sharaa, whose rebel group dispatched the old regime, may be getting the message. Last week, he promised a national dialogue to help write a constitution and prepare for elections. He also wants to “form a broad transitional government, representative of Syria’s diversity.” He has also heard that message from diplomats visiting from countries that range from Qatar to Germany.

“Syrians have already proved they can do the impossible,” wrote Oz Katerji, a British Lebanese freelance journalist, in Foreign Policy. “Why should they fear rebuilding Syria as a democratic pluralist nation state?”

For those Syrians now laughing in comedy clubs, fear may be the last thing on their mind.

