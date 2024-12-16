Skip to footer
Creativity
The Monitor's View

Innovation by failure in Germany

The ruling coalition willingly falls, partly out of a failure to revive Europe’s biggest economy through tech innovation – and a "dare to fail" culture.

|
Reuters
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wears virtual reality (VR) goggles as he welcomes the German WorldSkills team after their championship in Berlin, Dec. 3.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

A common complaint about Germany is that it lacks a “dare to fail” culture for innovation. On Monday, German politicians helped counter that perception. The country’s unpopular leader, Olaf Scholz, gladly led a vote in parliament to dissolve his government.

One reason for the downfall of his three-party coalition: The world’s fourth-largest economy has lost its competitive edge in manufacturing, reflected in Europe’s biggest carmaker, Volkswagen, planning its first factory closures in its 87-year history.

A snap election is expected Feb. 23. The campaign will provide a window on how a country struggles to make a mental shift to become more creative and more open to taking risks and developing new ideas as it addresses a new fear: deindustrialization.

Often enough, Germany’s 84 million people have heard promises on the many ways to speed up innovation, from lessening red tape to improving universities. “My goal is for Germany – and especially our industry – to be at the forefront of future technologies,” such as quantum computing, said Chancellor Scholz in October. “The reality, however, is that too little has happened for too long.”

He cited the fact that the United States invests three times as much in venture capital as does Germany. “This cannot continue,” he said. “Only with a greater affinity for risk can we tackle our major projects.”

Germany has a solid record in innovation. It re-created itself after World War II, boosted the economy of east Germany after reunification in the 1990s, and quickly reduced its dependence on Russian gas after the invasion of Ukraine. It also has nearly half of the world’s “hidden champions,” or the types of small manufacturing firms that provide well-engineered goods to big companies.

This has given hope that the next government, perhaps led by center-right leader Friedrich Merz, will make a new try for deep changes. Mr. Merz told a radio station in November that Germany needs a “new political course that tackles the root of the problems.”

Much of Europe looks to its largest economy to revive its techno-creativity. Welcoming the failure of a governing coalition to make room for a new one sets a good example for just the kind of innovative spirit that the economy needs.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Innovation by failure in Germany
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/1216/Innovation-by-failure-in-Germany
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe