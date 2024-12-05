Skip to footer
Humility
The Monitor's View

The new stoic Argentine

A people highly dependent on government show unusual patience as a reformist president drives down inflation and opens up the economy.

|
Reuters
Friends and family eat on a home patio in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

A standard tool kit to assess a nation’s economy includes the prices of daily goods, the number of people looking for jobs, and the output of factories. Argentina may be operating under a new and softer metric: a citizen patience index.

The reason is that a country where roughly 60% of people have relied on the state for services is conducting a dramatic experiment in economic and political transformation. A year ago, voters elected Javier Milei, a self-styled “anarcho-capitalist,” as president. He promised to radically rein in the size and scope of government. Since then, he has slashed Argentina’s vastly bloated public spending, vetoed funding increases for pensions and education, and eliminated nearly a dozen government ministries.

One pollster is now asking people: “How much longer can you wait for President Milei to improve the economic situation?” The answer is surprising.

Against all predictions to the contrary, his plan seems to be working. Monthly inflation was down to 2.7% in October from 25.5% last December. Since April, wages have outpaced prices. For the first time in 12 years, the country has a budget surplus.

His austerity measures have come with political risks, namely impatience. The poverty rate spiked to 52.9% during Mr. Milei’s first six months, from 41.7% during the latter half of 2023. Yet his public approval has risen. Nearly 1 in 2 Argentines support the president’s agenda, an AtlasIntel survey conducted for Bloomberg shows. Similar polls indicate rising levels of patience and trust.

Overall, more than 60% of Argentines said they did not think it was unreasonable to wait at least through the midpoint of Mr. Milei’s four-year term for his reforms to bring positive change.

Rising degrees of patience reflect a society eager to move from dependency on government to individual agency. Younger voters in particular were drawn by Mr. Milei’s promises of less taxation or, as he told The Economist, “the power to be the architect of your own life.”

Mr. Milei’s talk about freedom has “made a difference for a lot of people,” Juan Ignacio Folco, an agriculturalist, told the Monitor. Javier Pinto Kramer, a manager at a seed and fertilizer company, said, “The country is in patience mode.”

For soccer-loving Argentines, another analogy may be even more apt. In June, when the national team was on its way to winning the Copa América tournament, captain Lionel Messi described his team’s philosophy: “We have patience to have the ball and find the spaces.” After decades of economic turmoil, many Argentines are patiently watching for new openings to make economic progress.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The new stoic Argentine
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/1205/The-new-stoic-Argentine
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe