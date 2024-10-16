Skip to footer
Peace
The Monitor's View

Calm amid climate change

The next climate summit will focus on peace. Some countries in conflict – caused in part by climate change – are already trying to achieve reconciliation between feuding groups.

|
AP
A woman wades through floodwaters in Jonglei state, South Sudan.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

The world’s next climate summit, which starts mid-November, will take a new twist. It aims to find both solutions for and adaptations to global warming by focusing on peacemaking. Climate change has fueled many conflicts but, in some places, has also led to peace efforts to lessen its violent effects. Of the 15 countries most vulnerable to climate change, 13 are struggling with violent conflicts.

To make the point about the summit’s theme, host country Azerbaijan is considering whether to ask countries with conflicts to suspend hostilities during the 11-day conference. Similar requests have been made during the Olympics.

One country in particular – in fact, the world’s youngest – is already trying to foster reconciliation between warring groups after record floods, heat waves, and droughts over recent years. South Sudan, which became independent from Sudan in 2011, has been in a civil conflict between two ethnic groups, with international mediators trying to resolve differences. But in addition, the adverse weather has driven clashes between farmers and nomadic cattle herders forced to migrate into each other’s lands and compete for resources. Some three-quarters of the African nation’s 11 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance. In March, schools were closed for two weeks because of extreme heat.

At the local level, many governors and civil society groups are bringing feuding clans to the table to negotiate an end to cattle theft and other abuses. Many of these peace initiatives are sponsored by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan. “Despite the difficult situation, people should strive for peaceful coexistence and unity,” said Paul Ebikwo, acting head of the organization’s field office in Malakal.

Some peace efforts are creative. U.N. peacekeepers from India, for example, bring warring clans together in the Greater Upper Nile by inviting them to bring in their cattle for checkups by Indian veterinarians. “When we care for animals, we care for each other, which is a powerful catalyst for peace,” said Lt. Col. Manoj Yadav, the deputy commander of the Indian peacekeeping battalion.

The peacekeepers’ motto: “Even in the darkest of times, the simplest acts of compassion and kindness can have a profound impact.” For a global climate summit with a theme of peace, that’s also a good motto.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Calm amid climate change
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/1016/Calm-amid-climate-change
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe