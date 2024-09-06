Skip to footer
Freedom
The Monitor's View

Why China’s rock music is here to stay

A new textbook warns that rock ‘n roll is a security threat. Yet China’s vibrant rock scene is mainly a source of creative freedom.

|
AP
The Rolling Stones's Mick Jagger sings with Cui Jian, China's best known rocker, in Shanghai in 2006.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

A new textbook for university students in China warns that rock ’n’ roll is a security threat, designed by the West to stir up young people for revolution. That news is a bit off-key to the tens of millions of Chinese who attend rock music festivals almost every weekend, enjoy a vibrant underground music scene in big cities, and tune in to TV competitions among rock bands.

One industrial city, Shijiazhuang, even dubbed itself the “hometown” of rock in the past year, while Wuhan enjoys being known as “Punk City.” In April, one fan of Chinese rock, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, was in Beijing and bought the album “Black Dream” by rock star Dou Wei at a record store.

Rock certainly has roots in youthful rebellion. That’s why the first Elvis album from the 1950s was not released in China until 1977, or after the Cultural Revolution and death of Mao Tse-tung. The Rolling Stones did not play in China until 2006.

The first big Chinese rock star, Cui Jian, had a hit in the mid-1980s, “Nothing to My Name,” which was used during the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. Mr. Cui “introduced people not only to a new sound, but to a new idea: That there were alternatives out there; that you could be an individual, that maybe, just maybe, we didn’t have all the things we were supposed to have,” wrote Jonathan Campbell in his book, “Red Rock: The Long, Strange March of Chinese Rock & Roll.”

But rock in the Middle Kingdom has evolved, adopting Chinese instruments and sounds while often being overshadowed by pop music, especially songs by megastar Taylor Swift. It has “become more diverse and decentralized,” wrote one big rock fan, Cai Yineng, an editor of the cultural news site Sixth Tone. The new rock music, while often censored by authorities, is bringing attention to issues like pollution and globalization, he states.

If rock sparks revolutions – and it clearly had an influence in the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 – it is only in the thought of the listener. Rock relies on a creative freedom and a curiosity that breaks mental boundaries.

“By retaining our ‘open-earedness,’ we can enjoy all the new features and sounds that China’s rock musicians are constantly throwing our way, and perhaps also keep our ears to the ground of Chinese society and popular sentiment at the same time. Let’s stay curious,” wrote Mr. Cai in August.

What most worries the Chinese Communist Party is that rock music may be the bearer of “universal values,” like the idea of individual freedom. Yet the party’s new college textbook is up against a very strong music scene in China, whether it be rock, reggae, or rap. That was clear in a social media posting by China’s table-tennis gold medal winner Fan Zhendong during the Paris Olympics. An avid “Swiftie,” he wrote, “Music is universal. Great musicians like Taylor Swift bring us healing power and confidence.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Why China’s rock music is here to stay
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0906/Why-China-s-rock-music-is-here-to-stay
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe