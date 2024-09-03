Poland’s moment of conscience

In most democracies, journalists and others try to pressure elected officials to admit their failings. In Poland, a prime minister who has been in power only nine months has ordered his Cabinet ministers to do just that. He asked them to “examine their conscience” and report on “things that are not going well.”

Confessions, of course, are best done voluntarily, yet Prime Minister Donald Tusk has tapped in to an aspect of Polish religious culture that sees confession as a healing moment, an opportunity to let go of sin. He seeks to reach citizens who did not vote for his party in elections last October as well as his own supporters made unhappy by the slow pace of reforms. Only a small number of 100 reforms promised by Mr. Tusk have been implemented.

“No government should feel impunity,” Mr. Tusk wrote on Aug. 31. “Every government must be held accountable for abuses, not as a form of revenge, but within the framework of the law.” A government “not held accountable is a government that becomes corrupt,” he stated.

The “great universal confession,” as Mr. Tusk called it, will require ministers to organize meetings “with communities who have some cause for concern or who, perhaps, have lost some trust or faith in our determination.” He wants officials to mix meekness and courage by listening to voter complaints and to not sugarcoat their work.

He is also aware of the need for fairness in holding all politicians to account. His government, run by a coalition of parties, is currently probing alleged abuses committed by the former ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party during its eight years in power.

Mr. Tusk was also motivated by Poland’s recent history in overthrowing dictatorial rule. He issued his order on the 44th anniversary of an agreement that led to the Solidarity trade union under Lech Wałęsa and later the fall of a communist regime. He wants his government to “pass the solidarity test,” or meet people’s expectations of holding authorities accountable. The truth can be difficult, he acknowledged, but transparency in government intentions, reasons, and decisions is necessary for trust.

The question for Mr. Tusk is whether voters will be forgiving if they perceive a genuine humility and penitence. Remorse can evoke such grace, which may then free a minister from recommitting faulty work. All that would then provide what Mr. Tusk ultimately seeks: for Poles “to act together for the common good.”