Skip to footer
Compassion
The Monitor's View

Ukraine’s spiritual care for soldiers

One answer to Russia’s assault on religions in Ukraine is an expanding corps of military chaplains who prove care and solace to fighters on the front lines.

|
Reuters
Military chaplains pray with soldiers in Ukraine's Donetsk region, on Dec. 25, 2023.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Whenever the role of religion pops up in Russia’s war on Ukraine, it’s difficult for Ukrainians not to get angry. By the latest count, at least 630 religious sites have been damaged or destroyed by the Russian aggression. Dozens of priests, pastors, and theologians have been killed.

On Tuesday, Ukraine’s legislators passed a law banning any religious group in the country that supports the Russian Orthodox Church, which itself declared in March that the war has a “holy” purpose in defending a “single spiritual space” for “the Russian World.” To the Kremlin, that includes Ukraine.

Far less noticed during the war, however, has been a quiet effort by Ukraine to do what religion does best: provide spiritual solace.

Over the past two years, its military has begun to train dozens of clergy to be official chaplains and embed them with soldiers at the front lines. With help from NATO, Ukraine has now created the second-largest military chaplaincy in the world.

No matter what Ukrainian soldiers may think about the war in moral or nationality terms, many simply need help in dealing with trauma, grief, stress, and loneliness. And in a country with so many different faiths – the president, for example, is Jewish – the chaplain corps operates by a simple, ecumenical motto: “Being there.”

“We’re like doctors. We heal whoever comes to us, no matter who they are,” one chaplain, Master Sgt. Anatoly Ponomarjov, told The Christian Century.

He added, “People have their own particular practices, but here it’s a different microclimate, and we have to provide them with universal answers regardless of their religion.”

Another chaplain, Yevren Flysta, told The Associated Press last year that the soldiers are, first and foremost, “a spiritual person, and he must have strength, he must have support.”

Ukraine’s defenses during the war have been many: strong morale to defend its sovereignty, advanced weapons, and Western financial aid. But whether the country wins or loses, it has lately added another asset: spiritual security for its fighters.

One indirect battle for Ukraine’s future is Russia’s war on religious groups in the country. But for the soldiers, the war itself has become a way of reviving faith – there are, after all, no atheists in foxholes. Ukraine simply wants to make sure chaplains are there to provide compassionate care and spiritual solace.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Ukraine’s spiritual care for soldiers
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0823/Ukraine-s-spiritual-care-for-soldiers
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe