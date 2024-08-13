Skip to footer
Integrity
The Monitor's View

A truth that awakens Venezuelans

Two weeks after a rigged election, pro-democracy advocates use their own vote tally to rally for an end to a dictatorship.

|
Reuters
A person in Caracas holds a Venezuelan flag during an Aug. 8 vigil for citizens who were detained following disputed election results.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Last week, some 700 student musicians from 38 countries gathered in New York to celebrate World Orchestra Week. Between rehearsals and concerts, they adorned Carnegie Hall with wishes written on satin ribbons. “Women must have their voice and their dreams,” wrote one from Afghanistan. “May love conquer war,” wrote another from China. 

Such words held special resonance for the musicians from Venezuela. While they sought mastery over Shostakovich, their friends and families back home were seeking freedom from a dictatorship that rigs elections to stay in power.

After the July 28 election, President Nicolás Maduro quickly claimed victory even though the National Electoral Council still has not released the official results. Since then, security forces have arrested more than 2,000 people on vague charges. Opposition leaders remain in hiding.

Observers say Mr. Maduro’s longevity in power depends on maintaining the loyalty of key institutions such as the military and courts. One test will come when the Supreme Tribunal of Justice, Venezuela’s highest court, renders a final ruling on the results.

The opposition, meanwhile, is relying on something it hopes will be more persuasive: the truth. It placed election observers in every polling station to obtain and publish official results as soon as they were tallied. The result shows that the main opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, won nearly 70% of the vote.

Mr. González and other members of the opposition have called on Venezuelans to join in mass protests for the “truth” on Aug. 17. “Demanding respect for our constitution is not a crime, demonstrating peacefully to uphold the will of millions of Venezuelans is not a crime,” he wrote in a statement posted on the social media platform X.

That appeal relies on Venezuelans coming together as one to realize the power of truth to defeat a lie. As the student musicians in New York displayed, the truest pitch of Venezuelan democracy lies in the harmony of its citizens.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A truth that awakens Venezuelans
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0813/A-truth-that-awakens-Venezuelans
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe