An eternal lift from the 2024 Olympics

The 2024 Paris Olympics may be over, but one heartwarming video has gone viral on social media. It shows the medal ceremony for the floor exercise of women’s gymnastics. The two Americans, Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, bow to the gold medal winner, Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, who smiles, raises her hands, and then poses for pictures with the pair and hugs them. [The bronze medal is still in dispute.] The moment was the first time that three Black medalists had ever shared the podium in the sport, and the crowd loved it.

Moments like these at the Olympics create memories of athletes cheering for one another and hugging. Fans mimic this behavior despite being from various countries. In Paris, most stood for the playing of the national anthem of every country that won. They decked themselves out in national attire and partied in the streets.

Three years ago, when COVID-19 delayed and altered the Summer Olympics, these celebrations didn’t happen. Even this year, turmoil from wars, natural disasters, and political shake-ups have turned many people off from each other and made them unwilling to celebrate. Nonetheless, at least 6 million people descended on the French capital for a cool two-week delight in sporting excellence.

There were many firsts at these Games. Gymnast Carlos Yulo was the Philippines’ first male athlete to win Olympic gold. The Caribbean island of Dominica won its first Olympic medal when Thea LaFond won the women’s triple jump. Athletes were celebrated, win, lose, or draw. At the closing ceremony, newly formed friendships of athletes were on display as they stood shoulder to shoulder with renewed spirits.

Three-time shot put gold medal winner Ryan Crouser says the closing ceremony is the best part of the Olympics because it represents the best of every athlete. “Coming together through sport and finding what unites us, competing in a friendly way, and just seeing a unity amongst athletes with so many smiles and so many memories being made” are what make the experience priceless, Mr. Crouser says. “Regardless of how the athlete performed – you have a select few that won a medal – but everyone there is happy to have that Olympic experience.”

With people the world over often at odds, an event like the Olympics shows that competitors can be friends. The Games are not a distraction from daily life. They are a way to lift every person’s life with moments of eternal glory and gratitude.