Skip to footer
Integrity
The Monitor's View

Why African youth seek honest leaders

From Nigeria to Kenya, protests indicate that citizens want integrity in public service - starting with their own practice of it.

|
AP
People in Lagos, Nigeria, protest against economic hardship, Aug. 1.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

By 2035, more young Africans will enter the workforce each year than in the rest of the world combined, according to the World Economic Forum. This youth bulge represents a wellspring for boundless innovation and enterprise. In recent weeks, it has also shown itself to be something else – a force for integrity.

In Nigeria, protesters on Thursday launched a weeklong campaign across Africa’s most populous nation to “end bad governance.” The spark is economic misery. Prices for basic goods have reached a 30-year high in real terms. One in 6 children face acute malnutrition, up 25% from a year ago.

Yet as the name of the marches indicates, Nigerians are looking deeper than their immediate needs. “The integrity of our institutions is in question, and it is imperative to restore trust and confidence so that citizens can once again believe in their country,” Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, executive director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, told the Daily Independent.

What are known as Nigeria’s Generation Z protests follow similar youth-led demands elsewhere in Africa. Last week, anti-corruption demonstrations in Uganda resulted in scores of arrests. Those came after June protests in Kenya over a proposed tax hike to fund debt payments; the government backed down, promising to address the debt through spending cuts instead. “The biggest grievance is the conspicuous consumption of the [President William] Ruto regime,” John Githongo, a former anti-corruption czar in Kenya, told The Economist.

The push for honest governance reflects an attitudinal shift across the continent as better-educated Africans demand more from elected leaders. That is the conclusion in the latest survey by Afrobarometer. It found that “Africans want more democratic governance than they are getting, and the evidence suggests that nurturing support for democracy will require strengthening integrity in local government and official accountability.”

The 55-nation African Union devoted this year’s African Anti-Corruption Day, on July 11, to protecting whistleblowers. It urged member states to “promote the exposure of corruption offenders.” One anti-corruption program in Nigeria run by the London-based think tank Chatham House, however, shows why citizens hold the key to more honest governance.

“Anti-corruption efforts are far more likely to succeed when they’re driven by the community itself rather than being imposed from the top,” says Raj Navanit Patel, a lead researcher on the project. When ordinary citizens insist on honesty and accountability, he told a panel discussion last month, they “see integrity and ethical behavior as the kind of norm, and corruption as socially unacceptable. That leads to a more enduring kind of social change.”

Across Africa, from Nigeria to Kenya, citizens are telling officials to take note. Their expectations for integrity in public service have changed.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Why African youth seek honest leaders
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0801/Why-African-youth-seek-honest-leaders
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe