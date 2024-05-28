Skip to footer
Integrity
The Monitor's View

Russia wises up to a Ukrainian strength

A corruption purge of military generals hints the Kremlin realizes it can’t win the war without honest governance.

|
AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrive for a meeting in Moscow, Dec. 19, 2023.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Well into its third year of trying to vanquish Ukraine as an independent nation, Russia has finally learned a key point about war: that soldiers count on their superiors not to steal basic resources like food, weapons, and transport.

In other words, honesty and integrity are essential resources in an armed force.

In recent weeks, five top Russian officials involved in supplying the military have been arrested on corruption charges. The longtime defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, has been removed and replaced by an economist, Andrey Belousov, with a reputation of not being corruptible.

Mr. Belousov speaks of the need for “optimization of military spending” and for greater efficiency in industrial production. Most of all, he says he would operate from an “ironclad principle: it’s possible to make mistakes but it’s inadmissible to lie.”

The purge of generals hints that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be seeking enough integrity in a highly corrupt military to win the war. It may also mean he has recognized Ukraine’s many successes in curbing corruption – even in the midst of war and a ballooning defense budget.

“Most Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions are showing pretty good results,” Andriy Borovyk, executive director of Transparency International Ukraine, told the BBC. Over the past decade, Ukraine has improved its ranking in the annual corruption index from Transparency International, while Russia’s ranking has gone down.

Will better honesty in governance give Ukraine the edge to win the war? Russia’s pro-war bloggers have long complained that their country’s heavy losses on the battlefield are due to corruption – the stealing of funds, fuel, and equipment.

A victory for Ukraine may depend on what isn’t visible or measurable. An army does not just “march on its stomach,” as Napoleon supposedly said. It also wins on the virtues of its leaders.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Russia wises up to a Ukrainian strength
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0528/Russia-wises-up-to-a-Ukrainian-strength
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe