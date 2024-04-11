Skip to footer
Equality
The Monitor's View

Europe’s model on migration

In Europe and the U.S., illegal migration is a top concern. Yet new reforms by the European Union show how to balance competing views based on democratic values.

|
REUTERS
An Italian Coast Guard vessel carrying migrants rescued at sea passes near the Sicilian island of Lampedusa last September.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

At a moment when a majority of Americans say illegal immigration is their country’s top problem, Europe has shown them a way forward. On Wednesday, the European Parliament passed major reforms on migration policy that, according to one negotiator, are “a triumph of European values ​​over political stagnation.”

One value embedded in the reforms is equality. Migrants seeking asylum will be treated more uniformly – and quickly – across the Continent. And the 27 member states of the European Union will be required to equally share the burden of taking in migrants who now largely enter through the Mediterranean countries of Italy and Greece.

One benefit of the so-called New Pact on Migration and Asylum could be greater EU unity, especially ahead of parliamentary elections in June. In the last EU-wide elections, in 2019, migration was the top concern of citizens. The new pact, writes Lena Düpont, a German politician in the European Parliament, can “create reliability among [EU] partners and create trust in overcoming challenges together.”

Ms. Düpont adds in a piece for the European Policy Centre that “the EU has stumbled from one emergency solution to the next [on migration] while becoming more vulnerable to polarised and overheated debates.” It has “failed to cherish its very own values” and find a “balance between protecting fundamental rights and effectively managing borders.”

For nearly a decade, the EU struggled to find a consensus on migration. The trigger for a fresh dialogue began in 2015-2016 when more than million people fleeing Mideast conflicts poured into Europe, fueling the rise of anti-immigrant parties. Last year, the EU saw a seven-year high in applications for asylum and the biggest increase in illegal entries since 2016. Also, both Russia and its ally Belarus have “weaponized” migration by sending Middle Eastern migrants into EU countries.

The breakthrough for an EU deal began in 2022 after the influx of some 4 million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion – the largest refugee movement in Europe since World War II. The warm welcome of the Ukrainians showed that disagreements over migration could be solved. Compassion triumphed over fear.

The new EU pact could take two years to implement. And the way it balances competing views might be challenged in coming elections or in the courts. Still, says German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, “after years of tough negotiations, ... we have overcome a deep division in Europe.” And that sets a helpful example for what many Americans expect in their country.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Europe’s model on migration
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0411/Europe-s-model-on-migration
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe