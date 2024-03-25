Skip to footer
Integrity
The Monitor's View

Harmony wins in Senegal’s ballot

A presidential election marked by judicial independence and civic participation sets a new course for governing with integrity and equality.

|
AP
The presumed winner of Senegal's presidential election, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

In recent years, the band of African countries straddling the southern edge of the Sahara has struggled with military coups, violent Islamist extremism, and a rejection of regional cooperation on security.

Now Senegal, through a presidential election held Sunday, is showing the antidote to those seemingly intractable problems. It resides in the cornerstones of democracy, such as judicial independence, equality, and vibrant civic participation.

“We are very proud in Senegal to be able to face all our opposition, our difficulties, our misunderstandings, in a democratic way,” Abdoulaye Bousso, director of the civil society group Aar Sunu Election (Protect Our Election), told Al Jazeera. “We have strong institutions.”

The election almost did not happen. Facing term limits that he himself pushed through, President Macky Sall tried to postpone his departure indefinitely. That bid stirred immediate head winds in a country that has never seen a coup d’état and where trust in institutions like the national military runs deep.

Protesters filled the streets. The Constitutional Council, Senegal’s highest court, rejected the delay. Compelled to reverse course, Mr. Sall consented to step down as required by the constitution by April 2 and released two popular opposition leaders he had imprisoned on questionable charges of corrupting youth and fomenting insurrection.

Anger turned to celebration. In a truncated campaign season lasting less than two weeks, 19 candidates filled the ballot – including the first woman ever to run for the presidency. Voter turnout Sunday exceeded 60% – a significant increase since 2022, when a majority of voters frustrated with corruption and economic decline sat out parliamentary elections. Balloting was peaceful. As results were still being counted, a majority of the candidates, including Mr. Sall’s hand-chosen successor in the ruling party, conceded.

Behind bars just 12 days ago, a former tax inspector and anti-corruption leader named Bassirou Diomaye Faye is now Senegal’s presumptive next president. The harmony of that outcome is striking – and not just in Africa, where democracy remains a relatively new experiment. And in a country that is more than 95% Muslim, it rebuts a regional trend suggesting that Islam and democracy are incompatible.

“An instrumental factor in Senegal’s political landscape has been its active and organized civil society, characterized by vibrant youth and social group activism, which has held public officials accountable for upholding term limits and democratic progress,” Emmanuel Yeboah, a regional analyst at the West Africa Democracy Solidarity Network, wrote last month.

At a time when even the world’s most established democracies face internal challenges, voters in Senegal offer proof that when set on values such as transparency and rule of law, the unwritten norms of self-government are secure.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Harmony wins in Senegal’s ballot
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0325/Harmony-wins-in-Senegal-s-ballot
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe