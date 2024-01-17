Skip to footer
Equality
The Monitor's View

Worth as a measure of equality

Companies and philanthropies are redefining the metrics of diversity on the strengths and qualities of individuals.

|
AP
The statue of a woman with a Confederate flag is removed from the top of the “Women of the Southland” monument in Jacksonville, Florida, on Dec. 27, 2023. The pursuit of equality has many fronts. Many companies are starting to define diversity on the individual talents and intrinsic worth of their employees.
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

From the last U.S. presidential election to the one underway, the public conversation over equality seems to have taken a dramatic pendulum swing. Four years ago, a series of Black fatalities at the hands of police caused an outcry for racial justice. Huge investments in diversity programs followed.

Now the measures widely adopted to address diversity, equity, and inclusion have become a wedge issue. On Jan. 1, Texas banned its public colleges from funding DEI programs, following a similar law that Florida adopted earlier. Scores of corporate diversity officers have resigned in recent months, citing frustration and lack of clarity about their roles.

Yet two surveys released this month shed light on how public attitudes toward equality are shifting focus from identity based on ethnicity or other social determinants to individuality based on character and talent. That change ties diversity to various social goods, such as enhanced corporate productivity.

“I think the first thing we have to do is get shame out of the equation,” Kathleen Enright, president of the Council on Foundations, told Philanthropy News Digest. An enduring commitment to diversity, she said, involves creating “space for learning and growth and deeper understanding for folks ... who are attempting to do the work from their seat in the context where they are.”

One poll, published by Gallup on Tuesday, found that 68% of adults think the Supreme Court’s decision last June to end the use of race as a factor in college admissions was “mostly a good thing.” Notably, 62% of Black adults between the ages of 18 and 39 held the same view. Another survey by employment law firm Littler found that among 300 corporate executives, 91% said the court’s ruling against affirmative action would not diminish their commitment to cultivating DEI.

What may be changing, however, is emphasis. In philanthropy, funders are shifting more toward collaboration with grantees in designing grants and projects. In corporate offices, explicit talk of diversity is shifting toward transparency, recognition, and individual agency and creativity. Sharing data on hiring and promotions engenders trust among employees. Encouragement removes a key impediment to integration.

“People are able to thrive and flourish in contexts in which failure is met with a measure of agility and grace,” Laura Morgan Roberts, a professor at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business, wrote in a recent essay on DEI in Harvard Business Review.

A Harvard study of 79 businesses last year found that DEI “is linked not only to company performance but also leadership and employee engagement.” Its metrics are changing, based on the immutable characteristics of individual worth.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Worth as a measure of equality
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2024/0117/Worth-as-a-measure-of-equality
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe