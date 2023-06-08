Hunger’s rising but so is a key solution: Gender equality
As more countries elevate women’s rights, they allow women better access in agriculture. Afghanistan’s acute hunger proves the point.
The United Nations reported last month that, among countries without violent conflict, Afghanistan has the highest number of people (2.8 million) facing a “catastrophic” level of hunger. Days later, it was no surprise that the U.N. chief took an indirect swipe at Afghanistan – which has seen an acute drop in gender equality since the Taliban takeover in 2021.
“When women & girls have better access to resources, decision-making & education, the result is increased food security for not only themselves, but also their families and their communities,” tweeted Secretary-General António Guterres.
His comment was a nice summary of a growing body of evidence in the past decade that shows an end to hunger will require honoring the rights of women – such as an ability to own farmland, inherit wealth, and have government agricultural agents who are female.
The proof is in an analysis of 109 countries from 2018-2021 by CARE International. “Gender equality is highly connected to food and nutrition security at a local, national, and global level,” the report found. “The more gender inequality there is in a country, the hungrier and more malnourished people are.”
Hunger will take a big hit once more countries treat women as equals. A report in April by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization predicted that the number of food-insecure people would fall by 45 million if the gender gap in farm productivity and wages for food-related jobs were reduced.
In Africa, where 66% of women’s employment is in agri-food systems, progress has been notable. “Africa has taken significant leaps forward in girls’ education, women’s political representation, and entrepreneurship,” said Ousmane Badiane, co-chair of the Malabo Montpellier Panel, a body of expert who evaluated the continent’s steps on gender equality. One example: Men in Kenya who took legal training on women’s rights were 21% more likely to recognize a woman’s constitutional right to own land than those who did not.
In 2022, the world saw the highest rate of food insecurity in the last seven years, according to a U.N.-led report. The main drivers were climate change, inflation, the war in Ukraine, and the effects of the pandemic. Yet the main solution may be a shift in attitude on gender equality. Afghanistan’s acute hunger only proves the point.