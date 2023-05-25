Skip to footer

Getting a handle on sports betting

Betting scandals in college sports and other woes from a rapid rise in legalized gambling on athletics push New Jersey to weigh teaching students about luck versus reality.

|
AP
University of Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon, left, was fired in May after a report of suspicious bets involving his team, with the school saying he violated “the standards, duties and responsibilities expected of university employees.”
Integrity
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

For decades, New Jersey has been a national leader in the legalization of gambling, from casinos to online sports betting. Now in a state where the percentage of compulsive gamblers is three times the national average and half of middle schoolers gamble, legislators are weighing a bill that would teach high school students the difference between luck and predictable reality.

“We should do everything we can to help these kids understand the risks [of online gambling] and how to make rational decisions,” Assemblyman Dan Benson, co-sponsor of the gambling education bill, told the SportsHandle website. One of the bill’s more rational mandates: provide students with lessons on “probability versus predictability.”

Efforts to help young people change their views about luck would be a timely antidote to the latest survey by the NCAA. The college sports giant found 58% of 18- to 22-year-olds engage in at least one sports betting activity and, among the riskiest players, 70% believe “consistent sports gambling will increase their monetary earnings.”

The NCAA prohibits athletes or coaches from participating in sports wagering on any sports activity. Yet nearly a quarter of male collegiate athletes bet on sports last year. With a majority of states having legalized sports betting since 2018, the NCAA is finding it difficult to maintain what it calls the “purpose and meaning” of sports – let alone support universities in teaching the superiority of reason and knowledge over the superstition of luck. Sports-betting scandals this year at NCAA schools in Iowa and Alabama have further forced the association to beef up education programs aimed at preventing the corruption of games by athletes and staff.

The college scandals have served as a wake-up call for all youth sports. “Let’s maintain the purity of high school sports” from the rise in gambling, said Karissa Niehoff, head of the National Federation of State High School Associations, in a May 24 video.

No other country has so much of its gambling market focused on unpaid amateur athletes, according to the National Council on Problem Gambling. The sudden increase in sports betting among young people has finally led to a rethink of new ways to preserve the honest competition of sports – with its displays of excellence – as well as the teaching of virtue and merit over a belief in luck. If the New Jersey bill passes and students are taught to discern what is predictable and true, the state may become a leader of a different sort.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Getting a handle on sports betting
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0525/Getting-a-handle-on-sports-betting
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe