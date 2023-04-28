Skip to footer

China’s wave of temple visitors

A surge of interest in traditional faiths offers an alternate vision to an imposed set of “civilizational” values by the ruling party.

|
Reuters
People line up to enter the Lama Temple, in Beijing, China, April 22.
Freedom
  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Since the end of COVID-19 restrictions last year, visits by China’s younger citizens to their country’s temples – Buddhist or Taoist – have shot up, according to online travel platforms. As the Sixth Tone news site put it, “Now, many young Chinese have found a new way to unwind from the daily grind: religious sites.”

One commentator, Song Yuqian, says the rush to worship “can satisfy young people’s desire for certainty and give people the possibility to heal ‘spiritual internal friction.’” The article quotes one temple visitor, Yang Jiang, as saying: “We have longed for the waves of fate so much, only to find in the end that the most beautiful scenery in life is calmness – calmness of the heart.”

Dozens of Buddhist temples have seen another kind of surge: elderly people choosing to live out their final years under the care of monks, nuns, and fellow residents – a phenomenon allowed by the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) only over the past decade. Temple leaders encourage the elderly residents to take care of others as well as themselves. Such practices ensure “seniors feel like they are neither fragile nor a burden,” writes Qi Tengfei, a professor of sociology at Shenzhen University, in Sixth Tone.

“During one of my research visits to Bohai Shuangyuan Nursing Home,” he states, “I heard a message broadcast over the loudspeaker calling seniors to attend to a resident who was in hospice. The response shocked me: The seniors appeared in high spirits as if they were going on holiday rather than a deathbed. The ward quickly filled with chanters – an unthinkable occurrence at other nursing homes.”

These stories of spontaneous and grassroots revival in religion run counter to the ruling party’s attempts to define the ideals of the Chinese people. Under party leader Xi Jinping, all religions must be guided by the government, have “Chinese characteristics,” and adhere to socialism and Marxist materialism. For the religions of ethnic minorities – Tibet’s Buddhists and Xinjiang’s Muslim Uyghurs – the crackdown on traditional practices has been particularly harsh.

In March, Mr. Xi began a global promotion of the notion that China has a unique civilization with values distinct from other parts of the world, especially the West. “Countries need to keep an open mind in appreciating the perceptions of values by different civilizations,” he said, “and refrain from imposing their own values or models on others and from stoking ideological confrontation.”

Yet Mr. Xi claims his ideas define the values that the Chinese people should follow. The state-run Global Times even launched a series of articles in April describing “Xivilization,” a play on his family name (pronounced “shee”) and the word civilization.

James Palmer, a deputy editor at Foreign Policy, says China’s traditional religions have genuine global appeal. “But any promotion of traditional Chinese culture under the CCP is stripped of the beliefs once at its core.”

The new wave of templegoers in China is offering an alternate vision to the official version of national ideals – one of inward reflection and outward compassion freely chosen. Such values and practices, found in many faiths, cut across all civilizations. As the commentator Song Yuqian notes, “Paying a visit to a temple opens a new window for people to ... heal from mental exhaustion.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to China’s wave of temple visitors
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0428/China-s-wave-of-temple-visitors
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe