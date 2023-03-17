Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Reuters
A Saudi woman plays a guitar at an exhibition during Saudi Flag Day celebrations in Riyadh, March 11.
Freedom

What drives the Saudi-Iran detente

Autocratic leaders in both countries face demands from youth for social liberties, with Saudi Arabia far ahead.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

One of the world’s dangerous powder kegs was partly defused last week. After seven years of estrangement and conflict in the Middle East, Iran and Saudi Arabia renewed official ties March 10. Each had different strategic reasons for the diplomatic detente in a very volatile region. Yet their leaders share one important necessity on the home front: They are each trying to meet the aspirations of a demographic bulge of people under 30 who have a recent history of protests for freedom on the streets or on social media.

As Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud tweeted after the mutual recognition, both countries must now work together to “build a model of prosperity and stability.”

Of the two, Saudi Arabia remains far ahead in creating opportunities for youth. That explains why Iran was more eager to renew ties, relying on three countries – Iraq, Oman, and lately China – to mediate the agreement. Last year, young Iranians erupted in protest after the death of a young woman following her arrest for improper head covering. The revolt was widespread and directed at ending clerical rule.

Since then, the regime has withdrawn its morality police, while many women defy the regime by not donning a hijab. Iran’s economy is in shambles. And officials are trying to end a series of chemical attacks on schoolgirls which, according to one theory, are driven by revenge on girls and women for leading the recent protests.

In sharp contrast, tens of thousands of young Saudis will gather this weekend for a giant music festival in Jeddah, one of many since 2019 at which men and women have danced together. This follows a slew of reforms since 2016 that include allowing women to drive, easing of the male guardianship system over women, ending the harsh role of religious police, and majorly improving education. The percentage of women in the workforce has more than doubled in the past five years.

“The Saudi leadership thinks they have no choice because they can’t develop a post-hydrocarbon economy without these liberalizations and turning Saudis from dependent subjects to wealth-producing citizens,” Hussein Ibish, a scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told The Los Angeles Times.

Neither country comes close to being a democracy. Each still harshly represses political dissent. Yet each is inching toward social freedoms, demanded by young people who are more digitally connected than ever to each other and the world.

It was time the two neighbors at least open embassies in each other’s capitals. Perhaps officials can now share notes on what liberating values drive the next generation.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to What drives the Saudi-Iran detente
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0317/What-drives-the-Saudi-Iran-detente
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe