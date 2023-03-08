Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
AP
Women walk up the stairs of the Commerzbank in Frankfurt, Germany, March 7. The stairs are decorated with reminders of equal pay for women and International Women's Day on March 8.
Equality

A sure basis for workplace equality

New laws requiring wage disclosure are meant to promote equality between male and female employees. Yet a faster route might lie in fostering qualities from both genders.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

In a few weeks, Japanese companies will start disclosing their wage and salary levels under a new law designed to reduce a gender pay gap of 22%. The law is one of several taking effect this year around the globe in response to a stall in achieving pay equality. Yet despite the slow progress, a mental and cultural shift may be happening anyway, hastening equality in the workplace more than shaming or cajoling might.

In much of the corporate world, leadership has become less about biological sex and more about a blending of qualities associated with masculine or feminine. This shift presumes all individuals have a capacity to express such qualities.

“It is vital to balance masculine and feminine leadership styles within organizations,” notes Christophe Martinot, a Barcelona-based leadership consultant with Seeding Energy. “The idea of Feminine Leadership is not intended to create a binary opposition between men and women,” but to recognize that masculine and feminine qualities are not a matter of biology.

That idea is embedded in an observation in The Economist’s latest glass-ceiling index, an annual survey of women in the workplace published Monday. It found that “where fathers take parental leave, mothers tend to return to the labour market, female empowerment is higher and the earnings gap between men and women is lower.”

Such role reversals were hard to imagine in even the most progressive societies a generation ago. Now they yield quantifiable benefits. According to a survey of 163 multinational companies over a 13-year period, Harvard Business Review found that “firms with more women in senior positions are more profitable, more socially responsible, and provide safer, higher-quality customer experiences.”

A study by the business schools at Columbia, Stanford, and Duke universities found that “when women are in power, there is no longer a semantic tradeoff between likeability and strong leadership – shattering the myth that women can’t be both capable and kind.” “Breaking down gender norms,” the study observed, “increased women’s confidence and advancement into positions of power.”

It is unclear if laws compelling wage transparency will result in more equitable work employment between men and women. That uplift already rests on an active recognition that talent and worth are neither defined nor limited by physical identity.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A sure basis for workplace equality
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0308/A-sure-basis-for-workplace-equality
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe