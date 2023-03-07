Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Reuters
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol
Forgiveness

South Korea’s olive branch to Japan

The president’s plan to compensate wartime Korean victims starts with a recognition that any redress by Japan must be voluntary.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

On Monday, the president of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, offered a plan to end a cycle of revenge between his country and Japan. Ties between the two neighbors have declined in recent years over how to resolve issues left over from Japan’s 1910-1945 occupation of the Korean peninsula. At the heart of Mr. Yoon’s plan is an intriguing idea: that any apology or reparations from Japan must be voluntary.

As a former prosecutor, Mr. Yoon probably knows an apology is a dish best served with warm sincerity. His plan indirectly acknowledges that Japan did offer massive compensation to South Korea in 1965 for its past rule and to formalize postwar relations. It also seems to recognize the broad apologies offered by the Japanese emperor and government in the 1990s.

What’s lingered since then has been political demands within South Korea for direct Japanese apologies and compensation to the remaining Koreans who labored in colonial-era war factories or military brothels. Mr. Yoon’s plan leaves a door open for that still to happen. But he indicated in a March 1 speech that Japan deserves recognition for its postwar progress.

“Japan has transformed from a militarist aggressor of the past into a partner that shares the same universal values with us,” he said. The two nations, both democracies, also face rising military threats from North Korea and China and a need to form a better three-way alliance with the United States.

One of the plan’s concrete steps calls for Korean companies that benefited from Japan’s postwar compensation to make “voluntary donations” to a public foundation that will assist 15 wartime victims. In return, officials in Tokyo suggest Japanese companies might contribute to a foundation that would pay for “future-oriented” activities aimed at Korean youth. Japan’s officials also hint they may reassert the “deep remorse and heartfelt apology” given to South Koreans more than a quarter century ago.

In recent decades, South Korean politics has thrived off anti-Japanese sentiments. Mr. Yoon, who came to power last May, brought in a different sensibility. Already his plan has seen results. Since the plan was unveiled, the two governments have begun to back off trade threats made in the recent past. Japan might invite Mr. Yoon for a visit to Tokyo and to the G-7 summit in Hiroshima in May.

The two governments have worked closely for months to reach this moment. Mr. Yoon’s plan may fail in the heat of Korean politics. But at the least, he’s shown that real reconciliation relies on voluntary action, often unilaterally and from the heart. “For the sake of our people, the vicious circle should be broken,” said South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin. “I hope this will become a historic window of opportunity for us to go beyond antagonism and conflict.”

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

