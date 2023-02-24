Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
AP
Women in Samandag, Turkey, prepare a meal inside a greenhouse where they stay with relatives following the earthquake.
Equality

After the earthquakes, a tectonic social shift

In the disaster’s aftermath, women in Turkey and Syria strengthen a resolve for equality.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

The earthquakes in Turkey this month – the largest to affect the region in 200 years – have shaken the country’s society to rethink old norms. Shoddy construction and lax enforcement of building codes, for example, have become a political fault line in a presidential election campaign. Corruption is under a fresh spotlight. Yet one long-term issue has also emerged: a resurgent demand from women for equality, not only in Turkey but in neighboring Syria where the tremors also hit.

Female survivors were far more impacted by the tremors than were men – in finding safety, privacy, and basic goods and services. “When it comes to needs, we saw that women still come last,” Özge Ozan, a Turkish civil engineer and relief volunteer, told The Women’s Defense Network. “We need women to participate in active and decision-making positions, from the most central level to the most micro-scale.”

Major crises from natural disasters to COVID-19 often shift opinions toward challenging social traditions. The pandemic, for example, led United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to call for a “new social contract” worldwide that could create opportunities for all and heighten respect for rights and freedoms.

The earthquakes in Turkey and Syria may mark a similar shift. Men and women were affected in roughly equal number, leaving an estimated 28 million people in need of emergency care. Yet as Care International noted, “gender inequality exacerbates the impact of disasters, and the impacts of disasters exacerbate gender inequality.” 

To right that balance, women’s groups from Turkey and abroad set up makeshift refuges where women can access care without the threat of violence. That includes the provision of so-called dignity kits to meet hygienic needs complicated by social taboos. Those responses follow a model developed nearly a decade ago in Myanmar following the mass rape of Rohingya women.

The relief efforts already have a broader message. For Turkish women, the earthquakes have magnified two decades of diminishing respect for equal rights. They also pointed to the persistence of femicide, repeated arrests and harassment following public protests for equality, and the decision by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last year to withdraw from a European convention on preventing violence against women.

In Syria, where armed conflict and disorder have complicated post-quake recovery, women have found new voice. “Without fault, in every group of women, individual or collective, their message was the same: We’ve had enough. We are exhausted, and we want reconciliation,” said Laila Baker, regional director for Arab states for the U.N. Population Fund, in a recent briefing. “And we hope that during this very dark moment, that it’ll be a moment where everyone’s hearts and minds are open to the possibilities of peace.”

In Turkey and Syria, two landscapes have shifted. The earthquake shook the ground for a short while. But change in the social landscape has only begun.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to After the earthquakes, a tectonic social shift
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0224/After-the-earthquakes-a-tectonic-social-shift
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe