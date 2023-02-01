Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
AP/file
A couple looks at the Colorado River on the Hualapai reservation in Arizona. The reservation borders a stretch of the river as it runs through the Grand Canyon.
Trust

Recharging a river with a flow of trust

The Colorado River water crisis is forging new partnerships among rival users, perhaps healing wounds from a century of social and legal imbalance.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

For the second time in six months, the seven states that make up the Colorado River Basin failed yesterday to meet a federal deadline to reach an agreement on how to cut their cumulative consumption of the river’s water by as much as 40%. That austerity is necessary to prevent the system’s collapse after 23 years of drought – the most severe and prolonged dry stretch in more than a millennium. 

What happens next is uncertain. Forty million people depend on the river for water and hydropower. Washington may impose rationing on the states for the first time in history, a move that would almost certainly trigger lawsuits. The U.S. Department of the Interior has already imposed reduced releases from lakes Powell and Mead, the basin’s two main reservoirs. Both are in danger of reaching levels too low to allow water to flow downstream.

The necessity for stark and balanced sacrifices by the basin states underscores the challenges of adapting to severe weather disruptions under laws drafted long before such a historic drought was foreseen. Yet even before an agreement can be reached, mental dams need to be broken. The current system is built on division and exclusion. Rival water users would need to redefine water security on a new basis, one that starts with trust and leads to fairness.

“What used to happen is that the powers that be would get together and figure out what to do, and then tell everyone else what the plan was,” Stephen Roe Lewis, governor of the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona, told The New Yorker this week. “And what’s changed is that you just can’t do that anymore. Those days are over.” 

The Colorado River Basin is governed by a century-old compact that allocated the full volume of water flowing through the river and its tributaries to the seven states. That scheme deliberately sidelined 30 tribal nations whose rights to those waters predated the compact. A 1963 Supreme Court decision affirmed the tribal water rights, but the nations have been battling ever since for control of their allocations. 

That is now changing. For the first time, the states are starting to work seriously with the tribes. These nations hold rights to 20% of the basin’s water. Honoring those rights – and the dignity they represent – is a first step toward building new partnerships. In Arizona, for example, the Jicarilla Apache Nation is set to release 20,000 acre-feet of water from the San Juan River, a major southern tributary to the Colorado River, in a deal brokered with environmentalists and Arizona state officials. Deals like that show the uniting effect of environmental extremes.  

The Colorado River crisis is forcing a reevaluation of the human currency of shared security across the arid West. The opportunity, as Bruce Yandle, a former Federal Trade Commission executive director, wrote in The Hill recently, is to “make scarcity a prelude to plenty.”

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Recharging a river with a flow of trust
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2023/0201/Recharging-a-river-with-a-flow-of-trust
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe