Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Reuters
People walk near the Lebanese border as Israeli navy boats patrol the Mediterranean Sea.
Equality

The real victors of an Israel-Lebanon deal

A pact that resolves a territorial dispute and access to gas wealth required a shift in Lebanon toward a governance of equality and rights.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Technically, Lebanon is still at war with Israel. And its most powerful political force, the Iran-backed Shiite militia called Hezbollah, still regards Israel as a sworn enemy. Yet on Tuesday, Lebanon and Israel agreed to an American-brokered deal that resolves a dispute over their boundary in the eastern Mediterranean and the natural gas under the seabed. The deal makes history in many ways, not least in Hezbollah’s indirect recognition of Israel but even more in the blow to its violent attempts to impose Iran-style rule by clerics.

The real victors in the agreement are Lebanese youths who, during mass protests in 2019, demanded an end to the use of religion in politics and a focus on secular democracy that treats citizens as individuals, not as mere members of a demographic group. Their demands also included a reform of Lebanon’s shattered economy – including the tapping of offshore petroleum.

In elections last May, this pro-democracy shift led to Hezbollah and its political allies losing their majority in Parliament and an increase in independent, reform-minded activists. As one protester put it, “The people are one – Shia, Sunni, Christian, they’re all one here.”

Most of all, young Lebanese no longer see Israel as a threat but instead oppose Hezbollah’s attempts to create a theocracy like that in Iran – where weeks of mass protests have challenged the regime’s brutally enforced rule by unelected clerics. In Iraq, too, young people protested in 2019 against Iran’s influence, resulting in pro-Iranian parties losing their majority in a parliamentary election last year.

Iran’s protests began in mid-September with the death of a young woman in police custody after she was arrested in Tehran for improper head covering. They have spread to many cities but also shifted toward demands of equality. On Tuesday, for example, Iran’s main medical association issued a statement signed by some 800 doctors that proclaimed “the people as the real owners of the country.”

In Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran, people cherish freedom of conscience and democratic rule of law, not a theocracy that denies such rights. Lebanon had many reasons to settle its territorial dispute with Israel – for petroleum wealth and economic stability. Yet its ability to even cut the deal required a push for good governance from the Lebanese. That push began with their claim to liberty, not limited liberties granted from on high.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to The real victors of an Israel-Lebanon deal
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/1012/The-real-victors-of-an-Israel-Lebanon-deal
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe