Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Flipping the script on democracy’s decline

The world’s old democracies can find renewal in the determined struggles elsewhere for rights and rule of law.

AP
In Nairobi Aug. 31, Kenya's Supreme Court hears petitions challenging the result of a recent presidential election. Losing candidate Raila Odinga and others filed the petitions.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

A current view of global trends is that the world is in a new rivalry between the United States and both China and Russia, complicated by a rise of so-called middle powers such as Turkey and India. This view also sees an erosion of free trade, international agreements, and democracy.

Yet a counternarrative is plain to see. From Africa to Afghanistan, individuals and local communities are pushing against repression and isolation, reflected in their aspirations for equality, economic opportunity, and compassion.

“Our hands are not empty,” Shahlla Arifi, a female activist in Afghanistan, told The Washington Post after a year of frequent protests by women against the Taliban’s newly restored repressive rule. “We exposed the Taliban’s faults. We showed the world their brutality.”

This drive for open, pluralistic societies may be flipping a long-standing script. During the Cold War and its three-decade aftermath, mature Western democracies sought to export their models of government. Now the civics lessons may be flowing the other way.

“As Africans, we should realize that it is our duty to stand with the people of America and Britain,” wrote Kenyan editorial cartoonist Patrick Gathara in Al Jazeera in July, “and to support their aspirations for democracy, accountability, and transparent government.”

A bit of cheek, perhaps, but he had a point. August elections in Kenya and Angola, for example, showed that judiciaries and election commissions are gaining independence and transparency at a time when those same democratic institutions are under attack in the U.S. Zambia tossed out an incumbent last year. In Senegal, the opposition fell just two seats short of a legislative majority in the July elections; that provides an important buffer for democracy at a time when President Macky Sall has hinted at seeking constitutional changes to prolong his power.

In each of those countries, challenges to election results have strengthened the rule of law by recognizing the legitimacy of courts rather than political violence.

“Africans express a stout preference for democracy,” noted Tiseke Kasambala, director of Africa programs at Freedom House, on the organization’s website. “Young people who yearn for reform are the continent’s biggest drivers of change. ... Social movements that successfully mobilized communities have played a critical role in keeping the continent’s civic space open.”

The threats to the world’s liberal order cannot be dismissed. But neither should the gains. They are reflected in the hard-won reproductive rights secured by women’s movements in Argentina and Colombia, and in the resolve of Ukrainians to protect their democracy from Russian aggression.

That kind of courage is a powerful rebuttal to despair or “democracy fatigue,” argues Henry Giroux, professor of cultural studies at McMaster University in Ontario. It shows that there is an “opening up [to] the possibilities of thinking in a different way so that one can act in defense of the common good, equality, social justice, and democratic ideals,” he told Slate.

For many established democracies now facing the strains of legitimacy, lessons for renewal can come from unlikely places. It just takes looking past the accepted narrative.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Flipping the script on democracy’s decline
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0901/Flipping-the-script-on-democracy-s-decline
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe