Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

A crucial front against Russian intrusions

Bulgaria’s stand of integrity against Moscow’s bullying is a test for all of the European Union.

AP
At a EU summit in June, Bulgaria's then-Prime Minister Kiril Petkov speaks with the media.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Not far from the war front in Ukraine lies another front – a nonviolent one – against another type of Russian intrusion on one of its European neighbors. It lies inside Bulgaria, a country that for most of this year worked hard to end Moscow’s malign influence on its democracy and create clean governance in the European Union’s most corrupt member state.

That effort in the Black Sea nation began last year after mass anti-corruption protests brought to power a Harvard-trained reformer, Kiril Petkov. The new prime minister quickly put in place many anti-corruption measures and shone a bright light on corrupt practices by organized crime. After the brutal invasion of Ukraine, he also ended a long tradition of pro-Moscow leanings among Bulgarian politicians.

In April, for example, Mr. Petkov stood up to bullying by President Vladimir Putin, which led to a cutoff of Russian natural gas supplies to Bulgaria. He quickly lined up gas supplies from the United States and elsewhere. “We needed to show that ... no one can blackmail the democratic world,” he told Euractiv news site.

Soon after, he expelled 70 diplomats and staff of the Russian Embassy on suspicion of meddling in Bulgaria. He also defied Moscow by helping North Macedonia move closer to EU membership. And he provided aid to Ukraine’s military, even visiting the country and witnessing a Russian military attack.

The invasion and Mr. Petkov’s reforms seemed to have transformed his country. “Bulgarians have experienced a European awakening, with many of them now feeling that they truly belong in the EU family,” wrote Maria Simeonova of The European Council on Foreign Relations.

Yet by late June, Moscow’s hand in Bulgarian politics reemerged. Mr. Petkov’s ruling coalition collapsed when one party pulled out, bringing in a caretaker government until an election slated for Oct. 2. He blamed the Russian ambassador.

“Russia really wants to take down this government because it will show that if you don’t play with them, then governments fall,” he told The Guardian.

Now the country is heading to the polls for what will again be a test for ending the two sides of the same coin: Russian meddling and high-level corruption. The election will measure “the integrity of the European Union – integrity in terms of both unity and ethical values,” Mr. Petkov wrote in The FCPA Blog. 

Bulgaria’s victories have become almost as important as Ukraine’s.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A crucial front against Russian intrusions
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0810/A-crucial-front-against-Russian-intrusions
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe