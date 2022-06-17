Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Free thinking in unfree Iran

A new wave of protests against a theocratic regime reflect demands for equality and secular rule.

Reuters
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei gestures during the 33rd anniversary of the death of the leader of Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Tehran, June 4.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Since early May, ongoing protests in Iran have reached unprecedented levels, not only in number of places but types of demonstrators. Teachers, retirees, civil servants, rural poor people, even cell-phone sellers in the bazaars have either gone on strike or taken to the streets – despite brutal repression by the regime of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. 

The protests were sparked by sudden cuts in food subsidies. Yet they are driven by an acute downturn in the economy. Corruption, drought, and Western sanctions have all taken a toll. As the protests have gone on, they have turned political, marked by two common chants: “Clerics! Get lost.” and “We don’t want an Islamic republic.” 

That message reflects a growing desire among more Iranians for equality as citizens and for secular rule. Increasingly, Iranians reject life under a theocracy trying to create an Islamic civilization across the Middle East. Another protest chant calls for an end to government spending on militant groups in Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, and Gaza. 

More than half of Iranians now live below the poverty line. According to a 2020 poll, 68% believe that religious prescriptions should be excluded from legislation. Only a third identify as Shiite Muslim while nearly half say they have transitioned from being religious to nonreligious. An estimated 150,000-180,000 educated Iranians leave the country every year. 

The gap between the ruling mullahs and the people has never been wider. The same can be said about Iran’s influence over nearby Iraq and Lebanon. Recent elections in both countries reflect popular demands to end the use of religion in politics. 

That same 2020 poll found more than half of parents want their children to learn about different religions. For a regime trying to impose its theology both at home and abroad, that sort of interest in equality is difficult to suppress. The protests may be quelled. A popular revolution in free thinking will go on.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Free thinking in unfree Iran
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0617/Free-thinking-in-unfree-Iran
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe