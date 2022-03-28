Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

New sprouts of Arab-Israeli peace

A high-level summit on Israeli soil helps build on the neighborliness of the 2020 Abraham Accords.

AP
Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani, left, Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, and United Arab Emirates' Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pose March 28 at the Negev Summit.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Since its creation in 1948, Israel has had few opportunities to extend a hand to Arab nations in what its founding proclamation calls “good neighborliness.” In decades since, limited diplomatic recognition of Israel by a few Arab states has not enabled Israel to offer the “bonds of cooperation and mutual help” to many enemies. That changed this week with a high-level meeting of four Arab countries and Israel – the first on Israeli soil.

And not just any soil. Foreign ministers from Egypt, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, and Morocco gathered with top Israeli officials in the Negev desert community of Sde Boker, the resting place of Israel’s founder, David Ben-Gurion. The location was a strong sign of Israel’s rootedness in the Middle East as well as new cooperation on shared concerns for each nation’s security.

Those concerns mainly focused on how to counter Iran’s militant threats and the perception that the United States offers less protection for its friends in the region. One of the summit’s outcomes was an understanding to cooperate on security intelligence. “The shared capabilities we are building intimidates and deters our common enemies, first and foremost Iran and its proxies,” said Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

The war in Ukraine is also drawing Arabs and Israelis closer. Much of the region is dependent on wheat exports from Ukraine and Russia. Arab leaders cannot afford domestic tensions over rising food prices. Israel can help them, especially by offering advanced agricultural technology.

This significant upgrade in Arab-Israeli cooperation comes a year and a half after the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords. That pact saw four Arab countries start to normalize ties with Israel, following in the footsteps of Egypt and Jordan since the 1970s.

One result of this summit is that the foreign ministers agreed to make it a regular gathering. The Palestinian Authority was also invited to join in order to better address ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflicts.

The big absentee at the summit was Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s most influential state. But it has signaled possible official ties with Israel by allowing Israeli airliners to use Saudi airspace. Before this week’s talks, Israel sent a message of “sorrow” to Saudi leaders for attacks on their country by Iran-backed Yemeni rebels on Friday.

Across the Middle East, hands of peace are being extended to longtime rivals as many nations set up diplomatic activity. “Our region is tired of war,” says Omar Hilale, Moroccan ambassador to the United Nations. “We need peace in hearts.” For Israel and its new Arab friends, good neighborliness may be at hand.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to New sprouts of Arab-Israeli peace
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0328/New-sprouts-of-Arab-Israeli-peace
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe