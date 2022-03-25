Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Diversity’s benefits in the Supreme Court

If confirmed as a justice, Judge Jackson would help reinforce the need for the law to reflect the Constitution’s universal principles.

Reuters
People visit the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, March 15.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Every time a demographic barrier has been broken by a nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court – in ethnicity, race, religion, or gender – praise has collided with doubts. Would a more diverse bench of justices bring better justice and a more perfect expression of American democracy?

During this week’s questioning of nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson by the Senate Judiciary Committee, those doubts seemed far fewer than for nominees in the past who broke demographic barriers. This is a step closer to the ideal set forth by the main author of the Constitution. “The genius of liberty,” James Madison wrote, “seems to demand on one side, not only that all power should be derived from the people, but that ... the trust should be placed not in a few, but in a number of hands.”

Are the principles of self-governance inherent in the Constitution a natural and eternal unifier of a society riven on issues like race? Are the Constitution and its enforcer, the high court, above identities like race, gender, or religion? Viewed case by case, perhaps not. But over the longer arc of history, the court’s decisions show that American society is lifting up its thinking. In 1896 the court upheld segregation in Plessy v. Ferguson. Fifty-eight years later, its Brown v. Board of Education, it corrected that decision.

One uniquely American tool for bending law toward the country’s founding principles is dissent – and it has been used perhaps most skillfully by the court’s “firsts.” In his 1928 dissent of Olmsted v. United States, Justice Louis Brandeis argued against unlawful wire tapping. The nation’s first Jewish Supreme Court Justice set an enduring standard for privacy when he wrote about the “right to be left alone.” Justices Thurgood Marshall, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Antonin Scalia – the first Black man, first Jewish woman, and first Italian American – cast long shadows of influence through their dissents – dissents informed by the diversity of thought shaped by their life experiences.

“We must dissent because America can do better,” Justice Marshall observed, “because America has no choice but to do better.”

If Judge Jackson is confirmed, she will not only be a role model as a Black person and a woman, but will also be a reminder of the need for justice to be universal in its application to all. A diverse court helps achieve that. Each time the range of individual perspectives on the court has widened, the principles entrusted to its care have been renewed.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Diversity’s benefits in the Supreme Court
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0325/Diversity-s-benefits-in-the-Supreme-Court
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe