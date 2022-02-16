Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Rule of law as Europe’s defining value

The EU’s top court approves sanctions on Poland and Hungary for their authoritarian tendencies.

AP
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech at the European Parliament, Feb. 16, in Strasbourg, France.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

At a moment when Russia threatens to use force to prevent Ukraine from – among other things – joining the European Union, the top court in the EU has given another reason for countries to be in the bloc of 27 nations.

On Feb. 16, the European Court of Justice said the union’s executive arm “must be able to defend” values such as democratic rule of law – even if that requires withholding money from any member state. The ruling provides the first legal backing for the EU to use the stick of financial sanctions against errant member states.

The ruling was targeted at Poland and Hungary for their democratic backsliding in recent years. In Poland, the ruling Law and Justice party has undercut the independence of courts, while Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party has clamped down on news media, judges, and civil society.

Their drift toward authoritarian rule raises concerns that EU funds might be diverted to the cronies of each party. Since they joined the bloc in 2004, Hungary has received funds worth 5% of its gross domestic product while Poland has received 3%. In both countries, the EU maintains high popularity despite the actions of their leaders.

The high court decided that “sound financial management” of the EU budget could be compromised by an erosion of rule of law in a country. As former German Chancellor Angela Merkel often pointed out, rule of law is the defining component of the EU’s cohesion. It’s also an attractive quality for nonmember states along Russia’s borders to join the union. 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Rule of law as Europe’s defining value
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0216/Rule-of-law-as-Europe-s-defining-value
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe