Why youth still drive Mideast peace

One driver of war and unrest in the Middle East is unhappy youth, especially jobless ones. The average age of the 9/11 hijackers was 26. The 2011 Arab Spring was sparked by a protesting 26-year-old fruit vendor in Tunisia. Last year, a survey of Arab youth found 1 in 5 are considering emigration. Monarchs, dictators, and ruling clerics must plot their moves around this demographic powder keg.

In the tiny Gulf nation of Bahrain, nearly a third of those between the ages of 18 and 24 want to relocate. This youthful unease explains why the country’s ruling royal family has been eager to provide more security and prosperity. It also explains why the leader of Israel, during a historic red-carpet visit to Bahrain Feb. 15, was allowed to speak to a group of young people.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the group that the “growing friendship” between Israel and four Arab countries since the signing of the 2020 Abraham Accords is now “a leading force” for profound change in the region. For Bahrain in particular, part of that change will be an expected influx of Israeli tourists, investments, and advanced technologies.

Mr. Bennett’s visit follows one he made in December to another Gulf state, the United Arab Emirates. Israel has also begun to draw closer to Morocco and Sudan, two other signers of the Abraham Accords. But it may be his visit to Bahrain that carries the most significance. That country is closely allied with Saudi Arabia, which has not officially recognized Israel.

For the visit, Mr. Bennett’s plane was allowed to fly through Saudi airspace, a symbolic hint that the kingdom may soon set up diplomatic ties with Israel. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is eager to lift up the country’s restless youth. Like the UAE and Bahrain, he knows Israel’s economic prowess would help.

One of the great rivalries in the Middle East is a race between Iran and Saudi Arabia to develop their economies for that large cohort of unhappy youth. So far Saudi Arabia is ahead. If it also joins other Arab states in recognizing Israel, the “growing friendship” in the region may help cut down on all that unhappiness.