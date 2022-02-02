Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

A day of silence sends a loud message in Myanmar

The Feb. 1 “silent strike” that closed most city life was a reminder by and for the people that they, not the military, have the power to shape civic values.

AP
Meat and fish stalls are closed in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 1, to mark the one-year anniversary of the army's seizure of power.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Most cities in Myanmar were very quiet on Feb. 1. Shops were closed and millions of people stayed home. The day was billed as a “silent strike” to mark the first anniversary of a coup that ended a nascent democracy in the Southeast Asian nation. Over the past year, street protests have not ended the military’s violent rule. Nor has a small, civilian-led armed rebellion. By silencing commercial activity – at least for a day – the strike instead served as a loud reminder for people in Myanmar to exercise their freedom from fear. It also enabled them to live the truth about the real source of power in shaping civic life.

“It has been a year. The military council has not gained the control of the country,” Thura Aung, a Mandalay-based organizer, told Radio Free Asia. “The power is still in the hands of the people. Law and order are still in the hands of the people.”

The strike also exposed the desperation of the military brass to stop a nonviolent action designed to show the emptiness of their lies about a legitimacy to rule. Dozens of shop owners were arrested before the strike. Many more were threatened with imprisonment and confiscation of their businesses.

In addition, the ruling junta may have wanted to stem a reported decline in morale among the rank and file. In its brief silencing of public life, the strike sent a signal to foot soldiers that the people prefer rule by moral authority over physical force. When it ended at about 4 p.m., many videos were posted on Facebook showing people clapping at its success in attracting widespread – and peaceful – support.

Last year’s coup was a response to the tremendous loss of the military’s proxy political party in elections held in November 2020. The military, controlled by Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, ousted the clear winner of that election, Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party. The NLD’s popularity had grown since a democracy movement began against the country’s military rulers in 1988. Since the coup, many of the party’s leaders have either fled or, in the case of Aung San Suu Kyi, been imprisoned.

Since 2010, when the military introduced some political freedoms in hopes of staying in power, young people have come to enjoy rights and liberties. “The youth know what freedom, equality and respect are,” Zun Moe Thet Hlaing, a 24-year-old protester, told Nikkei Asia. Despite the military’s violent crackdown on dissent – more than 1,500 civilians have been killed in the past year – young people still want to practice those democratic values. On Feb. 1, they showed themselves, the military, and the world that they could.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to A day of silence sends a loud message in Myanmar
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0202/A-day-of-silence-sends-a-loud-message-in-Myanmar
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe