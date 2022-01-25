Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Why Italy can't let Mario Draghi go

The prime minister’s leadership qualities have set a model for fractious politics and led to deep reforms. Many prefer him to stay put rather than become president.

AP
Italian Premier Mario Draghi holds a press conference in Rome Jan. 10.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Just 17 years ago, Italy was dubbed “the sick man of Europe.” Its economy was weak and its politics fractious. In 2020, it was the most affected country in Europe by the pandemic. By last September, however, The Economist magazine named Italy as “the country of the year.”

Since early 2021, Europe’s third-largest economy has enjoyed a broad governing coalition that is highly consensual. This has led to rapid economic growth – faster than any other in Europe. Deep reforms have begun to inspire more young people not to emigrate.

Much of the credit for this turnaround has been given to Mario Draghi, a U.S.-trained economist who was appointed prime minister last February when Italy faced a political crisis. Italians have welcomed his qualities of leadership as the country begins to receive $243 billion from the European Union in pandemic-related recovery aid. The EU itself holds great trust in him as he once led the eurozone’s central bank.

Mr. Draghi’s style is to listen to all sides, ask questions, and offer innovative solutions. He also largely keeps his political views to himself, encouraging others to find common ground. Perhaps most of all, he is respected for his humility.

“My personal destiny matters absolutely not at all,” Mr. Draghi said last month. “I don’t have particular aspirations of one type or another. I’m a man, a nonno [grandfather] if you like, at the service of institutions.”

Now Italians are debating if they can operate without him. On Monday, more than 1,000 elected leaders and special representatives began a series of votes to elect a new president. The position is largely ceremonial but has become increasingly influential. For many, Mr. Draghi is a perfect candidate to serve a seven-year presidential term. Yet others worry that politics will revert to dysfunction if he is no longer prime minister.

True to his style of trust-building, he is not worried. “We have created conditions so that work on the [reforms] can continue,” he said. “The government has created these conditions, independent of who will be [in command]. People are always important, but ... it’s also important that the government is supported by the majority” in Parliament.

Respect for Mr. Draghi began in 2012 when, as head of the eurozone’s central bank, he saved the faltering euro currency. He fulfilled a promise to do “whatever it takes” to stabilize financial markets. More of a civil servant than a politician, he has now set a model for a stable party system in Italy. It is up to Italians to absorb what it takes to keep it that way.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Why Italy can't let Mario Draghi go
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0125/Why-Italy-can-t-let-Mario-Draghi-go
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe