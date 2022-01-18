Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

See Dick and Jane resilient

Educators worried about learning loss in students during the pandemic can look to a counternarrative in the field of literacy promotion.

AP
A child takes a book from the shelf at the public library in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Dec. 27, 2021.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

With a resurgence of COVID-19, virtual schooling has returned to many parts of the United States. Along with it are renewed worries over what educators call learning loss and a need to fix it. The full damage from enforced online schooling is yet to be known. Yet many in education are asking if this narrative of lost progress itself needs to be fixed. Children, after all, reflect back what parents and teachers see in them.

The idea of reversing the narrative began with an article in The Atlantic titled “Our kids are not broken.” Written in 2021 by Ron Berger, chief academic officer of EL Education, it states that schools should recognize the resiliency of students during the pandemic and honor them with “meaningful and challenging academic work, not with remedial classes.” Kids need to feel empowered in their own growth and healing, the author suggested.

Perhaps one area of education where this idea has taken hold is literacy, or the habit of reading. To meet students where they are and motivate them to read, teachers – with substantial help from publishers and distributors – have focused on how to make reading material more accessible and to nurture each student’s “agency,” or innate desire to learn through the written word.

The idea that children with access to books can be trusted to choose what to read is hardly new. But evidence supporting it keeps piling up. “The number of books in a student’s home has been found to correlate with their level of academic achievement,” Deirdra Purvis of ed tech company Mackin told Publishers Weekly, “and when provided with books that they find personally relevant, students are more likely to engage in reading.”

Recent innovations in access to books are not hard to find. Follett School Solutions, for example, is shipping books of choice to rural students outside broadband service. In a recognition of children’s digital preferences, publishers like Scholastic have set up online reading communities where kids can join peers, track their reads, and meet authors who will read to them. Scholastic’s marketing vice president, Lizette Serrano, believes the summer of 2022 could see “learning acceleration.”

Publishers have also introduced more children to audible books. “Kids who listen to books can be extraordinary readers,” educational psychologist Michele Borba told National Geographic. “It stretches their attention span, helps focus, and teaches how to be self-sufficient.”

StoryWalk, a Vermont-based program founded in 2007 that places children’s books on signs along woodland trails, now has libraries and museums literally running. Outdoors, that is. Kids and parents in all 50 states and 13 countries can follow a story page by page as they walk book trails in urban areas and parks.                   

At the other end of the literacy spectrum and taking would-be readers (as well as publishers) by surprise, one innovation comes from the “TikTok sisters.” Two teenagers in England, Mireille and Elodie Lee, produce “A Life of Literature” page on the social media site. Within months it has garnered hundreds of thousands of young followers (ahem, readers) who interact with comments and recommendations.

“By showing people a book visually, online, through photos and imagery and aesthetics, people immediately just connect with it,” Mireille told WABC-TV. “They feel the beat of the music. They see the photos and go, ‘Wow, I need to read that right now.’” 

As with many of these reading innovations, the TikTok site is a poppin’ place. And kids are reading. Often to each other.

All of this could be pointing to a different approach to concerns over lost learning. When reading communities wrap their arms around each other, they also embrace each child’s resiliency during the pandemic.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to See Dick and Jane resilient
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/0118/See-Dick-and-Jane-resilient
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe