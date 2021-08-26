Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Fighting graft without borders

Both the EU and U.S. are combating transnational corruption in a very novel transnational way.

Reuters
Laura Codruta Kovesi, Romania's former chief anti-corruption prosecutor, is now the European Union's first chief prosecutor.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

In the last two months, both the European Union and the United States have tried a novel idea in transnational justice. They have each set up a capacity to investigate corruption across borders. Their goals are quite different. The EU wants to plug an estimated $73 billion hole in its budget from fraud in its 27 member states. The U.S. seeks to curb corruption in Central America, a prime source of migration. Yet they are both setting a precedent for supranational honesty in governance.

In June, the Biden White House declared the fight against corruption to be a “core” national security interest. To show that it is serious, it struck an agreement with Guatemala that would allow U.S. prosecutors and law enforcement to “advise” and “mentor” Guatemalan prosecutors in specific corruption cases, such as human trafficking or transnational drug deals.

The U.S. would like to do the same in El Salvador and Honduras in hopes that cleaner government will be an incentive for citizens in those countries to stay put. “We will not make significant progress if corruption in the region persists,” says Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in charge of stemming cross-border migration.

The EU is further along. Its first chief prosecutor, Laura Codruța Kövesi from Romania, has launched more than 1,000 cases since June against criminals in member states that cheat the EU of revenue or misuse its funds. The new European Public Prosecutor’s Office, EPPO, is especially needed as the EU plans to spend about €2 trillion to boost its pandemic-hit economy.

EU leaders know that the wealthier states in the union do not want that money stolen, which would add to other tensions within the bloc. A poll in June found a third of people in the EU say corruption has gotten worse over the previous year. EPPO was set up as an independent agency to work within member states – in case those states fail in their anti-corruption efforts.

Ms. Kövesi gained fame in Europe for sending thousands of Romanian officials to prison for corruption. She sees EPPO as “the first really sharp tool” to defend rule of law in the EU and to remind citizens of equality before the law. Such universal precepts make it easier – and necessary – for anti-graft prosecutors to sometimes operate across borders.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism