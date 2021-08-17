Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

A legacy of dignity shapes an African election

The peaceful aftermath of Zambia’s Aug. 12 election may be a result of the nation’s founder leaving office quietly after an election loss, having taught his people the power of dignity.

AP
Zambian President-elect Hakainde Hichilema talks to reporters in Lusaka Aug. 16 after he won the southern African country's presidency, defeating President Edgar Lungu.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

After his death in June, Kenneth Kaunda was widely praised as a pioneer leader in post-colonial Africa. Fondly known as KK, he led his nation of Zambia to independence in 1964. Perhaps his most lasting legacy lies in teaching the practical worth of universal, God-derived dignity to a people long ruled by Britain. Son of a preacher, he exemplified that quality in 1991 when he graciously handed over power after a humiliating election defeat and 27 years as president.

His kind demeanor during his downfall “suddenly transformed how Zambians saw him,” Africa expert Stephen Chan wrote in a tribute on the African Arguments news site. “It was as if nothing became him as much as leaving office with such dignity.” His public display of equality as a citizen was really a call for national unity. Despite being overshadowed on the continent by Nelson Mandela, he became a beloved elder statesman.

This past week, that legacy paid off in an election on Aug. 12. The incumbent president, Edgar Lungu, whose rule was seen as corrupt and heavy-handed toward opponents, lost to a longtime opponent, Hakainde Hichilema. Turnout was large at more than 70%, with a high number of first-time voters under age 24. While Mr. Lungu at first suggested fraud for his ballot loss, he backed off quickly and conceded to Mr. Hichilema, calling him “my brother” and promising a peaceful transfer of power. In Africa, such events are rare; sitting presidents win 88% of the elections that are contested.

For his part, Mr. Hichilema, a former CEO at an accounting firm and a cattle rancher, promised an inclusive government that draws from Zambia’s diverse ethnicities. He held no grudge for having been arrested during Mr. Lungu’s regime. The two men met to start the transition. In a speech, President-elect Hichilema offered this to the departing president: “We are not going into office to arrest those who arrested us.”

Mr. Hichilema won with a landslide because of his business experience and his promises to fight corruption, improve Zambia’s democracy, and lift a dormant economy. Yet in their post-election behavior, both candidates are winners for living up to KK’s legacy of civic dignity.

Zambia will now have its third peaceful transfer of power between a ruling party and an opposition party since 1991. Not many countries in Africa can claim that record. No wonder KK’s death was a moment of self-reflection for Zambia’s 18 million people.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism