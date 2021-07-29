Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Want to recycle better? Get manufacturers involved.

Producer responsibility laws put the incentive to create recyclable packaging back in the hands of those who make it.

George Frey/Reuters
Bales of hard-to-recycle plastic waste are seen piled up in Salt Lake City, Utah, in May 2021.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Who should pay to recycle all that plastic, paper, and other packaging that come into homes, from milk bottles to those seemingly impenetrable plastic wrappers surrounding electronic gadgets?

The companies selling products, not consumers, should bear that responsibility, says a law just enacted in Maine. That shift in thought, if it continues to spread more widely, could go a long way toward saving struggling local recycling programs, and result in less packaging that is more easily recycled and the reduction of greenhouse gases.

The Maine law sets up a nonprofit group to supervise recycling. Companies will pay fees to the nonprofit based on how much packaging they sell in the state – and how easily recyclable it is. 

The nonprofit then will distribute these funds to cities and towns to help them pay for their recycling programs, now funded with taxpayer dollars. Importantly, the system will also clarify and standardize just what is and isn’t recyclable.

Several other U.S. states are considering similar legislation, often referred to as extended producer responsibility (EPR) laws.

Such laws have been a success in Europe and elsewhere around the world. For example, after EPR laws were put in place, the recycling of packaging and paper shot up from 19% to 65% in Ireland and from 38% to 67% in Italy, according to the Product Stewardship Institute, a Boston-based nonprofit group promoting EPR laws.

Increasing recycling helps reduce production of climate-altering greenhouse gases created when new packaging materials, such as plastic, which is derived from oil, are manufactured.

In Maine, companies will be rewarded with lower fees if they use packaging that is more easily recycled, creating an incentive for them to do so. 

The Maine law “helps to shift the paradigm, which for way too long has focused on the consumer and the consumer’s responsibility and lifestyle choices,” said Janet Domenitz to The Boston Globe. She is executive director of the Massachusetts Public Interest Research Group, which is backing similar legislation in Massachusetts.

In the United States, the recycling rate (including composting) in 2018 was 32.1%, according to the latest statistics from the Environmental Protection Agency. That was down from 34.7% in 2015. Many local recycling programs are struggling, especially since China stopped accepting recycled materials from the U.S.

Perhaps one of the biggest benefits of EPR laws may be the opportunity they provide for manufacturers and recycling programs to work in closer harmony. Encouraging the manufacture of products with less, or more easily recycled, packaging should be a win for everyone.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism