Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Taiwan’s creative shield against China’s bullying

The island nation’s freedoms have lifted high-tech innovation, making China dependent on its electronic goods. An invasion would only set back the Communist Party’s goals.

Reuters
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks to a industry trade body in Taipei last August.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

In its most threatening move yet against Taiwan, China flew the largest-ever number of military aircraft in a single day near the island nation on Tuesday. Beijing’s escalating attempts to intimidate the people of Taiwan with displays of force led The Economist magazine to declare in April that the island is the most dangerous place on earth. Yet a Chinese invasion has not happened. Why not? One reason may be other big news this week about this thriving democracy 100 miles off the coast of autocratic China.

In a global ranking of countries by economic competitiveness, Taiwan has reached the Top 10, rising from 11th to 8th. Among populations over 20 million, it is now first, according to the Institute for Management Development (IMD), a business school in Switzerland.

China ranked only 16th in global competitiveness while its recent stranglehold on Hong Kong’s freedoms has caused that territory to drop from 5th to 7th in the rankings.

The IMD admires Taiwan’s “dynamism” and “open and positive attitudes,” giving it the agility to innovate and adapt to global supply chains, represented by the fact Taiwan manufactures 84% of the world’s most advanced computer chips. Taiwanese electronic parts in the latest iPad Pro from Apple account for 18.5% of all components in value, according to Nikkei business news, up from 1.7%.

Last year, Taiwan replaced South Korea as China’s top source of goods imports, “owing to innovation and specialty production in the Taiwanese market,” according to The Economist Intelligence Unit. The mainland’s high dependence on imports of Taiwanese advanced electronics is a strong deterrence to a military takeover of the island. An invasion would be so disruptive to Chinese high-tech companies that it would set back the Communist Party’s goal of national “economic rejuvenation” by 2049.

In other words, the freedoms that Taiwanese people enjoy have created a level of high-tech innovation that could be its best defense.

As part of her drive to improve innovation in Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen is promoting English learning across much of society. She has set a goal of making Taiwan a bilingual country by 2030, a move that will draw more foreign talent to its research labs and help create a better entrepreneurial culture.

Such steps will enhance a spirit of creativity that only political freedom and rule of law can nurture. They are also practical shields against China’s bullying.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism