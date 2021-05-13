Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Venezuela’s ruler taps a moral force

Nicolás Maduro’s appointment of independent activists to an election board exposes the growing power of civil society under an authoritarian regime.

AP
Roberto Picon, who was imprisoned for his pro-democracy activism, stands at the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, May 4, after being appointed to the National Electoral Council.

  • By the Monitor's Editorial Board

Dictatorships are not supposed to do this: On May 4, the autocratic regime of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro appointed two independent civic activists to a five-member government body that runs elections. One appointee, Roberto Picón, had even spent six months in prison for trying to save what little democracy remains in a country short on freedoms and long on repression by fear.

The United States and others jumped on the small concession by Mr. Maduro as a possible first step toward a return of democracy. A few days later, the leading opposition figure, Juan Guaidó, dropped his stance that Mr. Maduro must leave office before elections are held.

Yet the move may have a deeper meaning, one seen lately in many countries where autocrats have failed to respond well to the pandemic.

Venezuela has a rising number of volunteers in independent civic groups trying to end the country’s political and humanitarian crisis. In fact, the two appointees were nominated by the Civic Forum, a nongovernmental coalition of trade unions, religious groups, academics, and others. As his legitimacy has faded, Mr. Maduro could be trying to adorn his government with trusted figures from grassroots organizations, filling a void in moral leadership.

“Venezuelan civil society is increasingly emerging as a significant, autonomous force,” states a May 6 report by the International Crisis Group. In particular, the report says, the Civic Forum has been active in dealing with COVID-19, seeking economic reforms, and relieving widespread suffering.

Under the Maduro regime, Venezuela’s economy has collapsed. It is now Latin America’s worst humanitarian emergency. In April, the government finally agreed to allow the World Food Program into the country and feed 1.5 million children. Venezuela ranks fourth in the world in terms of food insecurity.

Democracies rely on the small platoons of selfless individuals who form independent associations that uplift society, whether to ensure rule of law or to feed hungry people. Even under authoritarian regimes, people find ways to express this natural freedom of association. At times, dictators inclined to suppress such activity may tap into it. Their own failings help make the civic good of civil society stand out.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism