Readers write: How America can learn to trust elections again

Scrap the electoral college?

Thank you for the story “How America lost trust in elections – and why that matters” from the June 3 Weekly. It is very long and thorough. Unfortunately, it focuses on many details, rather than on the most important principle of a democracy. Two of the last four presidents before Joe Biden did not receive the majority of votes. The first step to restoring trust in elections should be eliminating the electoral college and allowing popular election of the president.

It is disheartening when the candidate who receives fewer votes gets the office. It is disheartening when candidates focus on a few battleground states rather than on the entire country. Election of the president by popular vote would be a first step to restoring trust.

Robert Kibby

Albany, California

Toning down the rhetoric

Thank you for the balanced report in the story “How America lost trust in

elections – and why that matters” from the June 3 Weekly. The Bush/Gore election was a terrible one, and when that finally

ended up in the Supreme Court, it was very difficult for everyone. The 2020 elections reminded me of that incident as well.

It would be interesting to know how the general U.S. population feels about the upcoming presidential election this year. There is so much going on right now about the presidential election that I turn to the Monitor for a clearer discussion on the present claims of both political parties. I would hope that no matter who wins this year, most Americans will feel it was a free and trusted outcome.

I think what caused my questioning of the 2020 election was the constant call from the Democratic party that it must take back the Senate. My hope is this does not happen again and that the political rhetoric is toned down.

Sue Carol Helten

Douglass, Kansas

A balanced picture

The Monitor has the good fortune to have Fred Weir as its longtime “man in Moscow.” I value his dispatches from Russia that inform me about Russian life and politics. The article “After two years of war, Russia finds itself frozen, but transformed” in the March 11 Weekly is a terrific example.

Most other articles on Russia I’ve seen detail the negative consequences of Vladimir Putin’s “special military operation,” such as the mass flight of military-age men and the closing of Western chain stores. This piece instead describes how, at least in the short-term, Russians are not suffering nor feeling rebellious about the consequences of the invasion of Ukraine. It reveals that, contrary to expectations, Russia’s economy is reorienting to more war-centric production.

As often happens, an article such as this invites many follow-up questions. The West continues to struggle with how to address the war in Ukraine. Will voters have the patience to see whether our leaders’ actions result in long-term impact? I’m pleased that the Monitor allows space on its pages and in the Daily for a more realistic understanding of life for the average Russian.

Rusty Wyrick

Ghivizzano, Italy

The power of photography

I always appreciate the special photographs in the Monitor, especially the two-page photo spread at the beginning of each issue and the In Pictures section. One example is the May 6 Weekly In Pictures “A timeless trek through some standout sands.” I have always been fascinated seeing pictures of the sand dunes and never knew anything about them. Also, because I am no longer traveling much, I’ll never see them in person. But the photographs and text were really appreciated!

Nick Royal

Santa Cruz, California