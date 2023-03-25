Skip to footer

Readers write: From cursive writing to ChatGPT

Letters to the editor published in the April 3 magazine. Readers reflect on the declining use of cursive and the rising use of ChatGPT.

Robert Harbison/The Christian Science Monitor/File
  • By Monitor readers

Cursive’s ‘individuality’

A curlicue of hope for cursive writing” (in the Feb. 20 Weekly) is such a beautiful essay on “cursive as a compelling new art form.” 

Not long ago, a college student came into my office. Looking at me writing in cursive, he couldn’t refrain from saying, “That’s genius!”

With the individuality, beauty, ease of writing, as well as facility for learning that cursive inspires, one can hope it will find a re-emergence by being taught in elementary schools, giving pupils a joy of expression again.

Robin Pryor
Eugene, Oregon

Managing without cursive

I was amazed by the thoughtfully written piece by Sue Wunder characterizing cursive writing (script) as an archaic art form to be learned mainly for the pure enjoyment of it. 

I was aware that the public schools had stopped teaching it, but did not realize an entire generation had grown up without this vital component of literacy. 

How on earth do they manage? 

I suppose they print their signature on checks?

But how can they read handwritten notes? 

Or even the cursive fonts sometimes used in printing? 

And as Ms. Wunder notes, printing is so awkward, tedious, and time-consuming!

Jennifer Quinn
Abingdon, Virginia

ChatGPT versus English class

I appreciated Troy Sambajon’s article about ChatGPT (“‘ChatGPT, tell me a story’: AI gets literary,” in the Feb. 27 Weekly). His presentation of the potential benefits and concerns of the artificial intelligence system acknowledged that those benefits and concerns change depending on who is using it and for what purpose. 

As a high school English teacher who has been having an ongoing conversation with students about this new technology, I was asked recently by a student, “Why should one learn to write if a machine can do it better, faster, and easier?”  

I understand why the question was asked ­– yet simultaneously am concerned that it was. 

This perception holds that technology can effectively replace writing. I beg to differ. AI creates a product. Writing is so much more than a product; it is a process. Only through the process of writing can individuals learn. They learn what they think, how they think, why they think. Through writing, individuals think, feel, dream, inspire. The process allows us to create something unique, to communicate in a way so that another will understand. 

A product created by a machine can never replace the process of thought nor the reward that process brings.

Linda Hora
Alamo, California

An unending status quo

The Feb. 20 article “Palestinians see fewer paths to safety amid violence with Israel” was a bold snapshot of a volatile situation. Israel has defied U.N. resolutions, continued illegal settlements and targeted assassinations, and created unbearable conditions for Palestinians. The United States has never been an impartial mediator in the region. 

The “condolences and sorrow” expressed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his recent visit to the region is no substitute for diplomacy that would challenge Israeli occupation and work toward a permanent resolution to the violence.

Ann Hymes
Laguna Woods, California

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Readers write: From cursive writing to ChatGPT
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/Readers-Respond/2023/0325/Readers-write-From-cursive-writing-to-ChatGPT
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe